A.J. Green's timetable reportedly unchanged after minor ankle surgery, Week 1 return possible
Green suffered an ankle injury early in training camp that is expected to sideline him 6-8 weeks
It's possible the Cincinnati Bengals dodged a bullet, at least in one capacity.
When All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Green went down at training camp in obvious pain, there was worry. After seeing him then carted off to the locker room, there was concern. An initial X-ray showed no fractures, though, and the Bengals stopped short of panicking -- with an MRI having been scheduled to fully determine Green's status. The results weren't as promising as the team had hoped, but also not nearly as devastating.
It was revealed the 30-year-old suffered torn ligaments in his left ankle, and has now undergone minor surgery to repair them, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The expected timeframe for Green's absence is 6-8 weeks, which gives him a shot at being available for the season opener when the Bengals visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8.
Unfortunately for the Bengals, Green would have liked to get as many training camp reps as possible considering he's working to return from an injury that involved torn ligaments in a toe on his right foot -- one that landed him on injured reserve in 2018. To make matters worse, there's controversy brewing over the quality of the field at the University of Dayton where the Bengals were holding practice when Green went down.
Multiple reports indicate there was concern over field conditions that included pebbles being seen in the grass, and newly-extended wide receiver Tyler Boyd went so far as to call the field "terrible." Nonetheless, the Bengals gave it the green light, and they'll be without their No. 1 wide receiver for the next few weeks because of it.
This may also come into play during contract negotiations with Green, who is set to become a free agent after the 2019 season. For now, he'll simply work toward getting back on the field -- again.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Could Bengals look to trade A.J. Green?
And what might the Pro Bowl wideout command on the trade market?
-
Luck: Calf still hurts, but no surgery
Luck sat out Tuesday's practice to do rehab work
-
Pederson on Howard: Pleasantly surprised
Howard won't be a featured back, but should see the biggest share of the carries
-
Cowboys add Morris amid Zeke holdout
As Zeke seeks a new deal, the Cowboys are making tweaks to their running back depth chart
-
Latest on Zeke's contract situation
Zeke is not at Cowboys camp, so here's where things currently stand
-
Redskins to sign Penn with Williams away
For the second time in two weeks, Washington lands a potential solution at left tackle with...