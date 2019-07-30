A.J. Green's timetable reportedly unchanged after minor ankle surgery, Week 1 return possible

It's possible the Cincinnati Bengals dodged a bullet, at least in one capacity.

When All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Green went down at training camp in obvious pain, there was worry. After seeing him then carted off to the locker room, there was concern. An initial X-ray showed no fractures, though, and the Bengals stopped short of panicking -- with an MRI having been scheduled to fully determine Green's status. The results weren't as promising as the team had hoped, but also not nearly as devastating.

It was revealed the 30-year-old suffered torn ligaments in his left ankle, and has now undergone minor surgery to repair them, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#Bengals WR AJ Green underwent a minor ankle procedure this morning to clean it out after his injury, sources say. The timeline should remain the same and Week 1 is still possible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2019

The expected timeframe for Green's absence is 6-8 weeks, which gives him a shot at being available for the season opener when the Bengals visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, Green would have liked to get as many training camp reps as possible considering he's working to return from an injury that involved torn ligaments in a toe on his right foot -- one that landed him on injured reserve in 2018. To make matters worse, there's controversy brewing over the quality of the field at the University of Dayton where the Bengals were holding practice when Green went down.

Multiple reports indicate there was concern over field conditions that included pebbles being seen in the grass, and newly-extended wide receiver Tyler Boyd went so far as to call the field "terrible." Nonetheless, the Bengals gave it the green light, and they'll be without their No. 1 wide receiver for the next few weeks because of it.

This may also come into play during contract negotiations with Green, who is set to become a free agent after the 2019 season. For now, he'll simply work toward getting back on the field -- again.