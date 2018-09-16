Aaron Rodgers injury update: QB active, 'plans to play,' these two problems linger for Packers
Rodgers could end up dealing with an injury for a lengthy amount of time, probably shouldn't have played against the Bears
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings have both operated as if Aaron Rodgers is going to play on Sunday in a critical divisional showdown at Lambeau Field. And Rodgers will play, with the Packers officially listing him as active for Sunday's matchup.
But there are a few issues with Rodgers both in terms of the short and long term.
For starters, Rodgers is going to be on a "short leash" a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN, adding that Rodgers "shouldn't have played last week and shouldn't play now, but he likely will."
If Rodgers struggles or looks like he's battling through the injury or is taking big shots from a dangerous Minnesota defense, don't be surprised if he's pulled out of the game for DeShone Kizer.
The Packers have to be careful here: Rodgers' injury, per Schefter, "could take up to a couple of months to heal." It's a non-ligament injury, per the report, and "compression injury from blunt force while bent."
Rodgers suffered the sprained knee against the Bears in Week 2, and was carted off with what was considered an extremely serious injury. The Packers quarterback would return in the second half and end up leading Green Bay to a miraculous win, coming back from 20 points down against the Bears for a stunning victory at home.
He missed practice all week, and when Vegas moved the Packers to +7 for the SuperContest, people started getting worried he might not play at all.
There's been increasing optimism about Rodgers' status since then, though, with Rodgers joining his teammates on the field Saturday when he returned to practice.
Rodgers said immediately after the Bears game he was planning to play and repeated that mantra all week. He wasn't lying. Now we just have to see how effective he can be.
