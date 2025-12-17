There was plenty on the line for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints. The NFC South and a playoff berth would be clinched with a win or an Atlanta Falcons loss. Wide receiver Mike Evans came into the game 85 yards short of an NFL-record-tying 11th season of 1,000 or more receiving yards.

There was another significance for 1,000 receiving yards. Evans' 2025 base salary would escalate by $1 million with him hitting the mark. Tampa Bay had already sealed a victory when Evans caught a 9-yard pass on the final play of the game to end the season with 1,004 receiving yards for the record and his salary escalation.

Performance bonus can be divided into two basic categories, incentives and salary escalators. Both types of bonuses can be used to bridge the financial gap when there is a disagreement in a negotiation between a player's agent and the team on the player's value. Incentives are also a way for a player taking a pay cut to make back some or all of the money he is losing through the salary reduction.

Incentives are usually designed to be classified as not likely to be earned (NLTBE) so that they will not count against the salary cap when a deal is signed. Generally, any incentives with higher thresholds than the player's or team's statistical performance in the prior season qualify as NLTBE. The most frequent categories for individual achievement are playtime or based on the player's primary function (i.e.; receptions or receiving yards for a wide receiver). Coupling an individual achievement with a team statistical performance also makes an incentive NLTBE. If earned, a team will incur a salary cap charge for most incentives after the playoffs end. Incentives are typically paid in February or March following the season in which they are earned.

Incentives are preferable to escalators. Triggering an escalator doesn't necessarily mean that the player will make the increased salary. The escalated amount is rarely guaranteed so teams can still ask the player to take a pay cut or release him without incurring the financial obligation.

In order to cash in on a Pro Bowl bonus, players must be selected on the original ballot and participate in the game unless medical excused or playing in the Super Bowl. Getting into the game as an alternate doesn't meet the requirements for payment.

There are entirely too many performance bonuses in NFL contracts to recognize them all. Here's a look at 2025 performance bonuses for 15 noteworthy players where there's a realistic chance of some money being earned. Per-game roster bonuses are treated as incentives under the salary cap even though they are calculated as a part of a contract's base value. Because of this treatment, they weren't given any consideration in the performance bonus calculations.

Maximum: $5 million

Expected bonus: $2.5 million

Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with a maximum value of $115.5 million in March to replace Geno Smith, who was dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders. He can make $500,000 each for a 100.0 or greater passer rating (minimum of 224 pass attempts), 28 or more touchdown passes, 4,000 or more passing yards and a completion percentage of at least 67.5% (minimum of 224 pass attempts). Darnold is completing 67.4% of his passes for 3,334 yards with 22 touchdowns to post a 102.0 passer rating in 14 games this season. He is on track for 4,169 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes.

Darnold participating in 70% or more of the offensive plays while Seattle ranks in the top 10 in total offense is worth $500,000. His offensive playtime is 95.59%. Seattle is ninth in total offense right now.

Darnold hitting that playtime mark with Seattle making the playoffs earns $500,000. The Seahawks are tied for the best record in the NFC at 11-3. Darnold gets $500,000 for winning a divisional round playoff game with a minimum of 70% offensive playtime in the game. Winning the NFC Championship game is worth another $500,000. There's $1 million more for being Super Bowl champions. The individual offensive playtime remains a requirement for the other two playoff advancement thresholds.

Maximum: $3.6 million

Expected bonus: $3.6 million

Burns has already earned a $1.8 million incentive and corresponding $1.8 million salary escalator to raise his 2026 base salary from $22.25 million to $24.05 million because of 13 sacks this season. There were three ways for Burns to hit his performance bonuses: (1) a Pro Bowl selection on the original ballot, (2) being named first-team All-NFL by the Associated Press or (3) having 12.5 or more sacks.

Maximum: $3.7 million

Expected bonus: $1.8 million

Jones betting on himself by signing a one-year, $14 million deal worth a maximum of $17.7 million with the Colts as an unrestricted free agent in March was paying dividends before his season-ending right Achilles tear during Week 14's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is going to get all of his offensive playtime incentives despite the injury. Jones has 84.94% offensive playtime through 14 games. When the regular season ends, his playtime should be around 70%. Jones has $250,000 each at the 30%, 40%, 50% and 60% offensive playtime marks.

Jones has another incentive paying $100,000 for every game in which he participates in at least 50% of offensive plays and Indianapolis wins. His lowest playtime in the eight games the Colts won with Jones under center was 87.71%.

If the Colts get to the postseason, Jones can't earn his playoff incentives. There's $250,000 for each playoff win in which his offensive playtime in the game is at least 50%.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers

Maximum: $5 million

Expected bonus: $500,000

The three-year, $100 million contract Mayfield signed in 2024 to return to the Buccaneers has $5 million in annual incentives for a maximum value of $115 million. He has $2.5 million tied to how he performs.

Mayfield can make $500,000 each for ranking in the NFL's top 10 or NFC's top five in the following categories: passer rating (minimum of 224 pass attempts), touchdown passes, passing yards, completion percentage (minimum of 224 pass attempts) and yards per pass (minimum of 224 pass attempts).

The only category Mayfield has of realistically reaching is touchdown passes. His 22 touchdown passes are tied for fifth in the NFC.

The remaining $2.5 million is tied to Tampa Bay's playoff success and Mayfield's regular season offensive playtime being at least 75%. It's 96.26%. The Buccaneers are tied with the Carolina Panthers atop the NFC South with a 7-7 record. Mayfield gets $500,000 for winning a wild card playoff game. It's another $750,000 for winning a divisional playoff game. An NFC Championship game win is worth an additional $500,000. Winning the Super Bowl earns an extra $750,000.

Maximum: $3 million

Expected bonus: $1 million

Bosa quickly signed a one-year, $12.61 million deal worth up to $15.61 million with Bills after the Chargers released him in March. He has $2 million in incentives based on sacks. It's $250,000 for six sacks. He gets an additional $500,000 with eight sacks, an extra $750,000 for 10 sacks and another $500,000 with 12 sacks. Bosa has five sacks through 14 games, which puts him on pace for six sacks to get $250,000.

There's also $1 million for Bosa's defensive playtime. He makes $250,000 for 45% or more playtime, with an additional $500,000 for 55%. There's another $250,000 for 65% or more playtime. Bosa's defensive playtime is 60.44% (492 of 814 plays) this season.

Maximum: $4.5 million

Expected bonus: $1 million

The torn right ACL Diggs suffered during the middle of the 2024 season didn't deter the Patriots from signing him to a three-year, $63.5 million contract worth a maximum of $69 million through incentives with an extremely team-friendly structure in March a couple of weeks into free agency. Diggs has incentives for 70, 80, 90 and 100 catches. His incentives for receiving yards are at 1,000, 1,100, 1,200 and 1,300. Diggs makes $500,000 for each of the four thresholds reached in these two categories. There's also $500,000 for a Pro Bowl berth on the original ballot.

Diggs has 67 receptions for 731 yards in 14 games this season. He's on track for 81 catches and 888 yards.

Jaycee Horn, CB, Panthers

Maximum: $2 million

Expected bonus: $1 million

Horn became the NFL's first $25 million per year defensive back when he signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension worth up to $108 million thanks to salary escalators in March. Horn's $16.135 million 2026 base salary will increase by $1 million if he has at least 85.04% defensive playtime in 2025 and the Panthers make the playoffs. His playtime is currently 88.14%.

The Panthers are in a battle with the Buccaneers for the NFC South crown. Both teams have seven wins and play each other in Week 16 and 18. There's another $1 million escalation for being named first-team All-Pro in 2025 by the Associated Press.

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

Maximum: $5.5 million

Expected bonus: $3.25 million

Mike Williams retiring a couple days into training camp paved the way for Allen to return to the Chargers on a one-year, $3.02 million deal worth up to $8.52 million through incentives. Allen has incentives for 40, 50, 60, 71 and 80 catches. His incentives for receiving yards are at 500, 625, 750, 875 and 1,000. Each of these thresholds is worth $250,000 except the respective highest thresholds are for an additional $750,000. There are incentives for six and eight receiving touchdowns at $250,000 apiece.

If the Chargers make the playoffs, which seems likely given a 10-4 record with three games left, Allen makes $250,000 for each of the those first three reception thresholds (40, 50 and 60). He also gets $250,000 for the Chargers playing in the divisional playoff round and having 40 or more receptions. It's another $250,000 for the Chargers advancing to each successive playoff round.

Allen has 68 receptions, 680 yards and four touchdown catches this season. He is on pace for 83 catches for 826 yards with five touchdowns.

Maximum: $9.6 million

Expected bonus: $5.15 million

Chubb took a pay cut from $20.23 million to $11 million with the opportunity to earn as much as $20.6 million total through incentives after missing the entire 2024 season because of a severe right knee injury (torn ACL, meniscus and patellar tendon) suffered late in the 2023 season. If the Dolphins rank in the top 20 in points allowed, Chubb makes $1.225 million with a minimum of 60% defensive playtime. He gets another $900,000 with for every additional 5% playtime up to 75%. Chubb has taken 71.38% of Miami's defensive snaps without missing any games this season. Miami is currently 17th in points allowed at 23.1 points per game. There's also a standalone $900,000 for 78% or more defensive playtime.

With that same top 20 defensive ranking, Chubb gets $1.225 million for six sacks. There's additional $900,000 each for eight sacks and 11 sacks. Chubb has 6.5 sacks. He is on pace for eight sacks. Thirteen or more sacks without the team requirement are worth an additional $900,000.

The Dolphins have been eliminated from playoff contention, which means the $350,000 incentive for 50% or more regular season defensive playtime with at least 50% such playtime in a playoff win can't be earned. There's also $500,000 for being selected to the Pro Bowl on the original ballot.

James Cook, RB, Bills

Maximum: $1 million

Expected bonus: $1 million

Cook signed a four-year, $46 million extension worth up to $48 million with salary escalators to end a contract stalemate that lasted until the middle of August. His 2028 base salary increases by $1 million to $10.681 million from $9.681 million with 45% or more offensive playtime this season. Cook's playtime is 61.22%.

Maximum: $2.25 million

Expected bonus: $500,000

Jones receiving a two-year, $8.41 million contract worth a maximum of $12.91 million through incentives in March to backup Brock Purdy was considered an inconsequential signing. He has helped keep the 49ers afloat this season with Purdy missing eight games because of a turf toe injury. The 49ers won five of Jones' eight starts.

Jones has picked up $500,000 for his efforts. Once the 49ers won four games in which his offensive playtime was at least 25% in those contests, he became eligible to receive $100,000 for each game that was won. He gets another $100,000 for each additional 49ers win where he meets this playtime requirement.

Jones is probably going to fall short of another $550,000 because his offensive playtime for the regular season isn't on track to hit 50% with the 49ers making the playoffs. Barring a late-season collapse, the 49ers will be playing in the postseason.

Jones' playtime is at 57.43% through 14 games. If Purdy takes all of the quarterback snaps for the remainder of the season, Jones' playtime will likely be in the 47% to 48% range. Jones is going to need Purdy to either sit out the regular-season finale or replace him at sometime during the first half to reach at the required 50%. There is a cap of $2.25 million on the incentives Jones can earn in each year of his contract.

Cam Jordan, Edge, Saints

Maximum: $4 million

Expected bonus: $1.85 million

Jordan was scheduled to make $12.5 million in 2025 until lowering his salary to $6 million. The 36-year-old can earn up to $10 million because of $4 million in incentives based on playtime and sacks.

Jordan getting five sacks is worth $300,000. Reaching six sacks earns another $400,000. There's an additional $400,000 for seven sacks. Hitting eight and nine sacks garner $400,000 and $600,000, respectively. He has 6.5 sacks in 14 games, which puts him on track for eight sacks.

Jordan gets $350,000 for at least 50% defensive playtime. He makes $550,000 more each at the 55%, 60% and 65% playtime marks. Jordan's defensive playtime is 53.4% this season.

Rico Dowdle, RB, Panthers

Maximum: $3.5 million

Expected Bonus: $3.5 million

Rushing for 1,079 yards with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 didn't lead to free agency riches. Dowdle signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract worth a maximum of $6.25 million with the Panthers to complement Chuba Hubbard in the backfield. Hubbard's calf injury opened the door for Dowdle to get more playing time.

Provided the Panthers improve over 2024's ranking (ranking can't be in the league's bottom five) in touchdowns on returns and recoveries or total offense or Dowdle improves from 2024 in yards per carry (minimum of 100 attempts), rushing touchdowns, yards per catch (minimum of 32 receptions) or receiving touchdowns, he gets $500,000 each for hitting 800, 950 and 1,100 yards from scrimmage (combined rushing and receiving yards).

Dowdle's six rushing touchdowns are four more than he had last season. He has 1,237 yards from scrimmage this season.

The improvement component isn't applicable to Dowdle's other incentives. It's $1 million for 1,350 or more yards from scrimmage. Reaching six touchdowns (rushing and receiving) is worth $250,000. Getting to eight touchdowns brings in another $250,000. There is also $500,000 for being selected to original Pro Bowl squad.

Dowdle is on pace for 1,502 yards from scrimmage, He has seven touchdowns (six rushing and one receiving). This puts Dowdle on track for eight touchdowns.

Maximum: $2.5 million

Expected bonus: $2.5 million

Jackson renegotiated the final two years of his contract worth $34.5 million into a three-year, $44.5 million deal when he was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams for a 2025 sixth-round pick in March. Salary escalators make the deal worth as much as $49.5 million.

Jackson's $12.25 million 2026 base salary goes up by $312,500 for at least 55%, 65%, 75% and 85% offensive playtime. The amount earned doubles with the Bears making the playoffs. Jackson has been on the field for 948 of Chicago's 969 offensive plays (97.83%). At 10-4, the Bears are leading the NFC North.

Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers

Maximum: $3 million

Expected bonus: $3 million

Jennings wanted to renegotiate the two-year, $11.89 million contract worth up to $15.39 million through salary escalators he signed in 2024 rather than playing on his $4.89 million restricted free agent tender. The 49ers didn't have an interest in giving Jennings a new deal.

As a compromise, $3 million of incentives were added to his contract. Jennings gets $800,000 for participating in 35 or more offensive plays in five different games. The amount doubles to $1.6 million if Jennings does this in 10 games instead. There's another $800,000 to bring the total to $2.4 million for this accomplishment in 14 games. In the 12 games Jennings has played this season, he has been on the field for no fewer than 41 offensive snaps.

The final $600,000 is for reaching the 35-play threshold in each playoff game the 49ers have this postseason. The 49ers are virtually a lock for the playoffs with a 10-4 record.