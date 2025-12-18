The Indianapolis Colts have opened up the 21-day practice window for quarterback Anthony Richardson, coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Thursday. Richardson was recently cleared to resume football activities after missing the past two months with an orbital fracture.

While he acknowledged that Richardson still has "some vision limitations," Steichen said that the team's 2023 first-round pick will get some scout team reps during Thursday's practice. He added that Richardson will not be available for this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Richardson sustained the injury after an elastic stretch band snapped and hit him in the face during pregame prior to the Colts' Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He was immediately hospitalized following the injury and was placed on injured reserve the next day.

The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson lost his starting job to Daniel Jones prior to the start of the regular season. Before being beaten out by Jones, Richardson struggled through his first two pro seasons with a career completion percentage of 50.6% and more interceptions (13) than touchdown passes (11). It's unclear whether Richardson will be activated over the final few weeks of the regular season with the Colts pushing for a postseason berth.

Jones went 8-5 as the Colts' starting quarterback before he sustained a season-ending Achilles injury during the team's Week 14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. With rookie backup quarterback Riley Leonard also dealing with an injury, the Colts signed 44-year-old Philip Rivers prior to last Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Rivers, who hadn't played since the 2020 season, went 18 of 27 for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Colts' eventual 18-16 loss.

Rivers will make his second consecutive start Monday night against the 49ers in a game that will have significant playoff implications. At 8-6, the Colts are one game behind the first-place Houston Texans in the AFC South division standings.