Baker Mayfield facing backlash for comments about Giants rookie Daniel Jones

Top overall pick Baker Mayfield exploded onto the NFL scene last year and gave the Cleveland Browns some much-needed hope and promise at the quarterback position. The New York Giants are hoping that their first-round pick, Daniel Jones, can do the same for them when he takes the field.

However, Jones has plenty of doubters -- and you can count Mayfield among them. This week, a GQ profile of Mayfield revealed that the Browns star isn't a big fan of Jones, or the Giants decision to draft him with the sixth overall pick this spring.

"I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones," Mayfield told GQ writer Clay Skipper. "Blows my mind. Some people overthink it. That's where people go wrong. They forget, you've gotta win.

Not surprisingly, that quote generated plenty of headlines on Tuesday, with some people applauding Mayfield for his blunt honesty and ability to entertain. Others, however, think the second-year quarterback was a bit out of line with his comments and that he's causing unnecessary trouble by running his mouth.

"My problem with Baker is that, off the field, he just needs to grow up," said former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell on Tuesday's episode of Kanell & Bell. "There's an immaturity there with his comments...that just show me a lack of awareness of what it takes to be a franchise quarterback."

Kanell's co-host, Raja Bell, didn't necessarily see a major issue with what Mayfield had to say, but agrees with the idea that it was an unnecessary dig.

"Clearly Baker has no problem speaking his mind and being authentic, and I do praise him for being authentic and people knowing what they're going to get out of him all the time -- that's a good quality in my book," said Bell.

You can listen to the full discussion, as well as other topics from Tuesday's episode of Kanell & Bell, below.