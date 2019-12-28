Baltimore Ravens extend star cornerback Marcus Peters reportedly for $42 million over three years
Peters has put up big numbers since being traded to Baltimore earlier this season
The Baltimore Ravens made one of the most underrated acquisitions of the season when they traded for former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, and now, they are making sure that he's around for the long haul.
On Saturday, the Ravens announced that they had extended the contract of Peters. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it's a three-year, $42 million extension that includes $32 million guaranteed -- which is 76 percent of the total contract. The deal pays Peters $20.5 million in the first year, and allows him to hit free agency when he's 29 years old.
Peters helped take Baltimore's secondary to a new level. The Ravens are currently No. 7 in league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game. In nine games with Baltimore, Peters has made 38 combines tackles, defended 10 passes, made three interceptions and scored two touchdowns. In his first game with the Ravens against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, Peters picked off Russell Wilson and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown.
It appears as though the 26-year-old cornerback has finally found a home. After being selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, he was traded after just three seasons and then played in only 22 games with the Rams before being shipped off to Baltimore. Peters is now finally regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and his five interceptions in 2019 are tied for fourth in the league.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Mercilus lands four-year extension
The Texans are keeping their longtime starting linebacker
-
Injuries: Conner, Ertz, McLaurin out
A complete look at injury reports across the league entering the final week of the regular...
-
Josh Jacobs ruled out for Week 17
The star rookie has missed two of Oakland's last three games due to a shoulder issue
-
Five-step plan to make Browns contenders
Cleveland's playoff drought will end in 2020 if they follow this simple plan
-
Week 17 NFL survivor, knockout picks
SportsLine's proven computer model just locked in the optimal knockout survivor pick.
-
Fitzgerald declines Panthers interview
Fitzgerald has been on NFL radars for years
-
LIVE: Packers battle Vikings on MNF
Jones ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Packers rolled over the Vikings
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game