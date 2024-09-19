To say the Chicago Bears offense has gotten off to a slow start with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is an understatement. The Bears average 176.5 yards of total offense through two weeks, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, and they have scored just one offensive touchdown.

While we are just two games into the regular season, it appeared frustration got the better of Bears wideout D.J. Moore during Chicago's 19-13 Sunday night loss to the Houston Texans. Television cameras caught his evident disappointment in 4k.

On Wednesday, Moore apologized for his body language in prime time.

"I shouldn't have shown as much," Moore said, per NBC Sports Chicago. "But it's a part of the game. Like I said, we were one play away from the game changing. And we just couldn't connect. Nobody on offense could connect with the one play or get the one play started to get us on track and go up. It's football. Everybody is going to have their ups and downs and frustrations."

After seeing how he appeared on TV, Moore realized he should have done better with how he carried himself.

"I mean, looking at it, I didn't think it was, but you look at the TV, and it's blown up, and I'm like, alright, that's enough, and then you can do some self-evaluation," Moore said. "I would say that it was too much.

"We were chasing that one play, and we just couldn't get it, so I was like, bruh, alright now. We really need to -- somebody, anybody -- get it going, and we just couldn't. That was the real frustration."

Moore said that his frustration was not caused by one player in particular, but just the struggles in general. The Bears are averaging 3 yards per play this season, which is the worst mark by any team through Week 2 since the 2006 Oakland Raiders.

The Bears do have a nice opportunity to bounce back this week against the Indianapolis Colts, who have a historically bad rush defense. Only two NFL players have rushed for at least 150 yards in a game this season. Both came against the Colts.