Bears vs. Buccaneers live updates: Surging Chicago hosts Tampa Bay on 'SNF'

In the Week 9 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the Chicago Bears play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bears are coming off one of the best wins any team has had this season, having gone into Seattle and won decisively against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks. Chicago is 6-2 and has won three straight since quarterback Caleb Williams returned to the lineup after a hamstring injury, and is looking to keep the good times rolling here.

The Buccaneers are coming off back to back highly unusual victories where they have thrown a combined 14 passes, and last week they won without completing a single pass. The Bucs have leaned on their offensive line and their powerful run game, combined with a defense that is playing high-quality football over the last month. They'll look to make it three straight wins here.

Which of these teams will keep their winning streak alive? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

How to watch Bears vs. Buccaneers live