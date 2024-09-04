The idea of Bill Belichick joining social media would have sounded absurd at this time last year, but things can change quickly. On Wednesday, the normally stoic and reserved Belichick announced that he has joined Instagram.

Throughout his 29 years as an NFL head coach, which included six Super Bowl victories, Belichick wasn't exactly known for his adoration of social media. In fact, the former New England Patriots coach combined Snapchat and Facebook, creating "Snapface," during a now infamous rant.

As part of his new career in media, Belichick has joined Instagram, and he explained why in his first post. The legendary coach said he wanted a way to connect with fans now that he doesn't have regular media availability.

Since departing the Patriots, Belichick has taken on several roles in the media. Belichick is now a regular analyst on "Inside the NFL," he will be a regular guest on the "Manningcast," and he makes weekly appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show."

In some ways, fans will probably get to know more about the 72-year-old Belichick this season than they did in his nearly three decades as a head coach. Belichick will be breaking down the NFL everywhere, and that now includes social media.