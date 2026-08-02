Bo Nix says ankle injury won't limit him in 2026: 'Nothing's holding me back'

Bo is back. Third-year Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix says the fractured right ankle won't impact him in 2026.

"I feel great," Nix said. "I feel normal. Nothing's holding me back. I'm out there playing like I normally do and feel really good in my spot. I'm going to continue to push it and progress, and also continue to physically get ready for this long season. Right now, I'm exactly where I want to be for our plan, and actually was a little bit ahead of where I was last year going into the season, going into the summer. I feel really good, feel like I'm in a good spot. I think it's showing on the field."

Nix broke his ankle on the second-to-last play of overtime in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills, leaving Broncos fans worried not only about the conference championship game but also about the 2026 season. The New England Patriots went on to defeat the Broncos 10-7 to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

As the fast-approaching NFL season approaches, Nix has squashed any mobility concerns.

"Absolutely not," Nix said on whether he will be limited with the ball. "I'm going to roll, and I'm going to be as athletic as I can be. It's a strength of ours and we have to use our strengths. For me, that's when I feel at my best and that's when I feel free. When I'm playing like that, when I'm moving around it's a good thing, but at the same time, I also know what it's like to not have that asset and have to stay in the pocket. I feel strong no matter what the play's going to be, no matter what happens defensively, no matter what my reaction is, I feel capable of doing it."

The Broncos will kick off their regular season with a primetime divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 14. If practice continues to go as it has, fans can expect Nix to be ready to go for the Week 1 away game.

"We're right where we wanted to be, where we hoped to be at this time," coach Sean Payton said.