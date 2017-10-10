Brandon Marshall's season is over, making the Giants' WR depth chart unrecognizable
The veteran wide receiver is having season-ending surgery and hints he might not be back next year
The New York Giants took some big-time hits against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, losing superstar wideout Odell Beckham for the season with a gruesome ankle injury suffered late against Los Angeles. When Beckham went out, the Giants were literally down to one wideout, thanks to injuries to Brandon Marshall , Dwayne Harris and Sterling Shepard .
Three of those guys won't be coming back this season either. Harris was announced out for the year after the game on Sunday night, Beckham was confirmed out for the year on Monday morning and on Monday evening Marshall took to Instagram and let everyone know he would be having season-ending surgery
One could argue he sounds like a guy who might not necessarily be sticking around football for another year:
Tomorrow I'll have surgery ending year 12. I'm filled with mixed emotions. I wasn't able to produce for my team the way I wanted to but this was my greatest year to date. This game has shown me who I really am good and bad. This game has given me the opportunity to grow as a man, father, husband, teammate, leader ... I'm so thankful for this game ... The biggest lesson I've learned about myself is that Adversity kicks my Ass. I'm proud to say that after 12 years I've finally became the man I knew I was suppose to be by confronting Adversity with a Smile. Gods Delay isn't Gods Denial #DueSeason
Marshall, who is now on his second team in the New York area, has matriculated into the media as well during the latter stages of his career, working on "Inside the NFL," Showtime's popular weekly series. (Watch it at 9 p.m. ET every Tuesday!) It wouldn't be crazy to see him decide to hang up his cleats at the age of 33.
But he might feel like there's unfinished business -- Marshall has played for the Denver Broncos , Miami Dolphins , Chicago Bears , New York Jets and Giants and never once made the playoffs. This despite producing eight different seasons with 1,000 yards or more. In fact, Marshall has a 1,000-yard season with four different NFL teams.
Marshall famously said he wouldn't be able survive an entire season with the Jets, hence his decision to join the Giants. And he rather ironically ended up not making it to the halfway point of a thus far winless season for the Giants.
The Giants' depth chart is now a total mess at wide receiver. Sterling Shepard is there, but his outlook is uncertain as he deals with his own injury.
After that, the No. 1 wideout is Roger Lewis , who was the only available wide receiver during the game on Sunday. The Giants signed Tavarres King in free agency and signed Travis Rudolph off their practice squad. Darius Powe is on the team's actual depth chart on their website, but he was signed to the practice squad to replace Rudolph. Forgive the Giants for not being all over that.
Things could get ugly for Eli Manning and Co. on the offensive side of things fairly quickly.
