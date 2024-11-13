Denver Broncos assistant head coach Mike Westhoff is stepping away from coaching to deal with potential health issues, according to NFL Media. Westhoff was in the middle of his second season with the Broncos.

The 76-year-old Westhoff experienced vision issues last week and underwent testing, per NFL Media. After speaking with medical professionals and Broncos head coach Sean Payton, Westhoff decided to step away from the team.

"It's not easy to make this decision, but this was a wake-up call that I needed to put my health first," Westhoff said in a statement, via 9News.

Westhoff has spent 33 seasons in the NFL dating back to his first season in 1982. He started as a offensive line and tight ends coach before spending the majority of his career coaching special teams. Westhoff spent three seasons with the Colts (1982-84), 15 with the Dolphins (1986-00), 12 with the Jets (2001-12) and one season (2018) with the Saints when Payton was in charge in New Orleans.

A cancer survivor, Westhoff went to Denver to oversee the Broncos' special teams. He and Broncos special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica had previously worked together on the Jets staff from 2009-12.

In 2010, Westhoff received some fanfare for his appearances in HBO's "Hard Knocks" coverage of Jets' training camp. His close kinship with then-Jets coach Rex Ryan was among the show's highlights.

"He's a mentor to me," Ryan said of Westhoff in 2012. "He's like an older brother."

"Gee, thanks," Westhoff said in response. "I'm not old. I think he looks older than me."

Denver (5-5) has lost two straight games entering Sunday's home game against Atlanta (6-4). Despite their recent skid, the Broncos are still holding onto the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoff standings.