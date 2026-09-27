Broncos vs. Rams live updates: Possible Super Bowl preview in L.A. on Sunday Night Football?

In the final game of Week 3's Sunday slate, the Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football."

Denver is coming off a comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, improving its record to 1-1. The Broncos looked to be in serious danger of falling into a 0-2 hole before turning things around in the second half, a habit they had last season as well. This game marks the start of a five-week stretch during which the Broncos play all four NFC West teams, so they'll be tested heavily over the next month or so.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, shellacked the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football" last week to improve to 1-1, putting the disaster loss in Australia to the San Francisco 49ers in the rearview mirror. The Rams might again be without both Myles Garrett (on injured reserve) and Puka Nacua (listed as doubtful) for this game, but they did look much more like themselves last week -- albeit in a game against a backup quarterback.

Which of these two teams will improve to 2-1 on the young season? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Rams live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 27 | 8:20 p.m. ET Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver) TV: NBC | Streaming: Fubo (try for free)

NBC | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Rams -2.5, O/U 43.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook