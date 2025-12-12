This week, Ben Johnson and the Bears return to Chicago to host Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns. The Bears fell from the No. 1 seed in the NFC to the No. 7 seed after their 28-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers, while the Browns were handed their 10th loss of the season by the lowly Tennessee Titans, 31-29.

The Bears had their five-game winning streak snapped in Green Bay, as Caleb Williams threw an interception in the end zone on what could have been a game-tying drive. However, SportsLine says Chicago still has a 24.7% chance to win the NFC North. The Browns may have what is statistically the No. 2 defense in the NFL, but they have now officially been eliminated from playoff contention, and allowed Titans running back Tony Pollard to put up a career-high 161 rushing yards last week. With this matchup being at home for the Bears, it could be a get-right game for Chicago. The weather forecast on Sunday is also calling for frigid temperatures in Chicago with a projected high of 12 degrees.

Let's break down this interfconference matchup, but first, here's how you can watch:

Where to watch Browns vs. Bears live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 14 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bears -7.5, O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings)

Browns vs. Bears: Need to know

Sanders coming off a massive performance. Despite the loss, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was fantastic last Sunday. He became the first player in Browns history to throw for 350 yards, three touchdowns and rush for a touchdown in a game. The only other rookie quarterback to accomplish this feat in NFL history was Joe Burrow. Sanders has grabbed ahold of the starting job, and has thrown a touchdown in all three of his NFL starts.

The official NFL record for sacks in a single season is 22.5, and Garrett is up to 20. He's recorded at least one sack in seven straight games, which is the longest streak of his career. Bears' playoff chances. As stated above, the Bears have a 24.7% chance to win the NFC North, but a comfortable 70% chance to make the playoffs. After Week 15, they host the Packers in a rematch, play at the San Francisco 49ers and then close out the season at home vs. the Detroit Lions.

Browns vs. Bears prediction, pick



While Sanders did cover the spread in his lone road start of the season, this Browns team is just not very good. Maybe you didn't bat an eye when they were thrashed by the 49ers, but Cleveland getting run all over by Tennessee was shocking. Chicago is 7-5-1 against the spread this season, while Cleveland is 5-8 against the spread. Give me the home team that leads the NFL in takeaways and turnover differential. Pick: Bears -7.5, Under 39.5