The Arizona Cardinals have surpassed all external expectations this season with them out to a 6-4 start and leading the NFC West. However, they received a bit of bad news on Tuesday with practice squad linebacker Markus Bailey suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, per The Athletic.

Bailey will be eligible to be reinstated after Arizona faces the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17. Bailey was a seventh-round pick out of Purdue by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he joined Arizona on a one-year, $340,322 this past offseason. Bailey is in his fifth NFL season, and has played in 61 games, including four starts. He last started a game back in 2022.

Bailey has played in just one game for the Cardinals this season (Week 7 vs. the Chargers), and he logged 16 total snaps, all on special teams.