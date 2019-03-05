Chiefs reportedly begin talks with Tyreek Hill on a record-setting new contract
As Kansas City reportedly shops its pass rushers, it could be looking to pay its top pass catcher
After placing their franchise tag on breakout pass rusher Dee Ford, the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly open to trading not only Ford but fellow outside linebacker Justin Houston.
Now we might know why.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs have begun negotiations with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a "record-setting" new contract. Rapoport tweeted Tuesday that Kansas City has "some big deals coming," and with Hill's current contract set to expire after the 2019 season, he's a likely candidate for an extension.
A fifth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma State and West Alabama in 2016, Hill has been one of the Chiefs' top offensive weapons since arriving in the NFL. A three-time Pro Bowler who's been recognized as both a receiver and return specialist, he had a career-high 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns as league MVP Patrick Mahomes' top target in 2018. The year prior, he topped 1,000 yards for the first time, catching 75 passes from Alex Smith. For his career, he's averaged 14.6 yards per reception as Kansas City's No. 1 deep threat.
Hill is due to count for just over $2 million against the salary cap in 2019, according to Spotrac. If he were to become the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver as part of a new deal, he would break a record for average annual salary set in 2018 by the New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr., who makes $18 million per season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marc Trestman named XFL Tampa coach
A three-time Grey Cup champion in the CFL, Trestman last served as a Ravens assistant in the...
-
Minshew a sneaky sleeper QB prospect
Gardner Minshew helped himself with a nice combine, according to Brady Quinn
-
Should top prospects work out pre-draft?
Kyler Murray may have shown all he needed in his Heisman Trophy-winning season
-
Williams ate 4 Double Stuf Oreos pre-40
We can only hope to be so propelled in life by four snack cookies
-
Six landing spots for Golden Tate
A look at some of the most likely suitors for the Eagles' impending free agent
-
Gruden wants to get rid of replay review
The Raiders coach wants to get rid of replay completely!