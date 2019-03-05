Chiefs reportedly begin talks with Tyreek Hill on a record-setting new contract

After placing their franchise tag on breakout pass rusher Dee Ford, the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly open to trading not only Ford but fellow outside linebacker Justin Houston.

Now we might know why.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs have begun negotiations with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a "record-setting" new contract. Rapoport tweeted Tuesday that Kansas City has "some big deals coming," and with Hill's current contract set to expire after the 2019 season, he's a likely candidate for an extension.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma State and West Alabama in 2016, Hill has been one of the Chiefs' top offensive weapons since arriving in the NFL. A three-time Pro Bowler who's been recognized as both a receiver and return specialist, he had a career-high 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns as league MVP Patrick Mahomes' top target in 2018. The year prior, he topped 1,000 yards for the first time, catching 75 passes from Alex Smith. For his career, he's averaged 14.6 yards per reception as Kansas City's No. 1 deep threat.

Hill is due to count for just over $2 million against the salary cap in 2019, according to Spotrac. If he were to become the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver as part of a new deal, he would break a record for average annual salary set in 2018 by the New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr., who makes $18 million per season.