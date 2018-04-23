Colts GM says draft has 8 'premium' non-quarterbacks, so they could trade down again

The Indianapolis Colts originally had the No. 3 overall selection in this year's draft. A few weeks ago, however, they sent that pick to the New York Jets in exchange for Nos. 6, 37, 49 and a 2019 second-round pick.

Sitting at No. 6, the Colts have been rumored to be interested in everyone from Saquon Barkley to Bradley Chubb to Quenton Nelson to Tremaine Edmunds to Roquan Smith. But maybe the Colts are interested in all of those guys, and a few more as well. Colts GM Chris Ballard, during a weekend press conference, said the team has identified eight non-quarterback players in this draft who are "premium" players.

What does that mean?

"[A player] we think makes an impact and a difference for our team on game day," Ballard said. "Makes game-winning plays for us. Guys that on Monday and Tuesday, the other team is game planning [for]."

Well, if the Colts are at No. 6, they have a very good chance to select one of those eight players on draft day. But given how many quarterbacks are expected to be picked early on, it's possible the Colts could trade down once again and still get one of those eight guys. And Ballard's open to doing just that.

"As we've continued to study and delve into it, we've identified a couple more players that we think can be premium players," Ballard said. "Now it's a matter of, if we get the opportunity to move back, it's got to make sense and we've still got to be able to get one of those premium players. So, are we open to it? Yes, we're open to it. Will we do it? I think it just depends on how far back we'd be willing to move."

Well, let's game this out. How far down the board can the Colts realistically move and still ensure they get one of those eight players?

The Browns are almost surely taking a quarterback at No. 1. But even with a recent report indicating that they've considered it, they almost definitely are not going to take a second quarterback at No. 4. It's considered almost a foregone conclusion that the Jets will take one at No. 3. Other teams like the Giants (No. 2) and Broncos (No. 5) could go either way. The Bucs (No. 7) have Jameis Winston, the Bears (No. 8) have Mitchell Trubisky, the 49ers (No. 9) have Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Raiders (No. 10) have Derek Carr. So they're all out on QBs. But they could trade down themselves, and both the Dolphins (No. 11) and Bills (No. 12) are reportedly interested in some of the top QB prospects.

If the Giants and Broncos both take a quarterback before the Colts come on the board (or if they both trade down and the two teams trading up take QBs), the Colts can move all the way down to No. 12 and still get one of those eight elite non-quarterbacks. If only one quarterback goes at No. 2 or 5, then they can move as far down as No. 11 and still be guaranteed one of those guys. Considering the Dolphins and Bills are in the same division and both have heavy interest in a QB, the Colts could even hold a bidding war between the two teams on draft day and sell the pick to whoever makes the best offer to get in front of the other team and ensure they get their guy.