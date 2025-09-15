Now that Daniel Jones is on the team, the Indianapolis Colts are suddenly unstoppable.

During their wild 29-28 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Colts didn't punt a single time or turn the ball over. They also didn't punt or turn the ball over last week, making Indy the FIRST TEAM in NFL history to open the season with two straight games where they didn't punt or turn the ball over.

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has gotten paid to do nothing over the past two weeks. The Colts are the second team to have no turnovers or punts in consecutive games, joining the Washington Commanders, who did it last season, but Washington didn't do it in Week 1 or Week 2.

As for Jones, he threw for 316 yards and a touchdown in the Colts upset win. Jones also now has more starts in his Colts career where the team had zero punts and zero turnovers (2) than Peyton Manning (1)

That was definitely one of the wildest stats from Week 2 uncovered by the CBS Sports research department over the weekend.

With that in mind, let's check out 13 more wild stats from Week 2:

Unstoppable Aubrey. The Cowboys had one of the most impressive games of Week 2 with four field goals against the Giants ranging from 44 to 64. Aubrey's 64-yarder sent the game into overtime and is now the longest kick in NFL history to send a game to OT. Aubrey also hit the game-winning kick in OT with zero seconds left on the clock, making him the first player ever with a game-tying field goal with no time left in the fourth quarter and a game-winning field goal with no time left in OT. Aubrey also now has four field goals in his career of 60 yards or more, which is tied with Brett Maher for the most in NFL history. Cowboys-Giants shootout. The Cowboys 40-37 win over the Giants was just the third overtime game in NFL history where both teams scored at least 20 points in the fourth quarter. The Giants scored 21 while the Cowboys scored 20 in the game's final quarter. Dak owns the Giants. With the Cowboys' win, Dak Prescott has now won 14 straight games against the Giants, which is the second-longest streak in NFL history for a QB against a single team. The only longer streak came from Bob Griese, who once led the Dolphins to 17 straight wins over the Bills between 1968 and 1979. Chiefs' season is spiraling out of control. With the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, Kansas City is now 0-2 for the first time in Patrick Mahomes' career. And if you include last season's Super Bowl loss, Mahomes has now lost three straight games for the first time in his career. Mahomes had gone 154 starts without losing three straight games, which was the most to start a career in NFL history. TD return bonanza. The Dolphins and Patriots had a wild sequence during New England's 33-27 win on Sunday. First, Malik Washington returned a Patriots punt 74 yards for a touchdown, but New England responded on the ensuing kickoff when Antonio Gibson took the return 90 yards to the house. It marks just the second time in NFL history there was a punt return TD immediately followed by a kickoff return TD. The only other time it happened came with Deion Sanders and Desmond Howard back in a 1992 game between Atlanta and Washington. Lamar Jackson rewrites the record book. Thanks to his four-touchdown performance against the Browns, Jackson now has a career passer rating of 102.65, moving him just past Aaron Rodgers (102.6) for the highest QB rating in NFL history. Jackson is now the first QB since Otto Graham in 1952 to be the all-time leader in passer rating and QB rush yards at the same time. Dynamic Duo. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both scored a touchdown during Detroit's 52-21 win over the Bears. That marks the 10th time that both players have scored in the same game, which is now tied for the most of any running back duo in NFL history (Green Bay's Jim Taylor/Paul Hornung and San Francisco's Joe Perry/Hugh McElhenny also did this 10 times). Eagles are finally over .500. It took nearly 100 years, but the Eagles are finally over .500. Thanks to their win over the Chiefs, the Eagles all-time record is now 640-639-27. This marks the first time in the 93-year history of the franchise that their all-time record is over .500. Jared Goff goes off. The Lions QB threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns during Detroit's 51-21 win over the Bears. This marks the fifth time that Goff has led his team to 50 points or more, which is tied with Peyton Manning for the fourth-most 50-point games in NFL history. Only Tom Brady (eight), Drew Brees (six) and Len Dawson (six) have more. Ja'Marr Chase is always open. Despite losing Joe Burrow, the Bengals star still managed to haul in 14 passes for 164 yards in Cincinnati's 31-27 win over the Jaguars. Chase is now just the fourth player in NFL history with at least 14 receptions in three career games, joining Keenan Allen (six games), Antonio Brown (four) and Jason Witten (three). McCaffrey joins exclusive club. With a TD catch against the Saints, Christian McCaffrey now has 30 career TD receptions. If you combine that with his 52 career TD runs, McCaffrey is now just the third player in NFL history with at least 50 rushing touchdowns and 30 touchdown receptions. He joins Marshall Faulk and Lenny Moore, who are both Hall of Famers. Aaron Rodgers ties Brett Favre in the record book. Rodgers threw one TD pass in Pittsburgh's 31-17 loss to the Seahawks, which means he now has 508 for his career. That puts him in a tie with Brett Favre for the fourth-most touchdown passes in NFL history. Rodgers still trails Tom Brady (649 TD passes), Drew Brees (571) and Peyton Manning (539), but he could certainly catch Manning with a strong year. Giant effort. Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns in the Giants' loss to the Cowboys, and he's now thrown for at least 450 yards and three touchdowns with three different teams. The only other quarterbacks to hit those numbers with at least three different teams are Kirk Cousins, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Warren Moon, Carson Palmer and Vinny Testaverde.

