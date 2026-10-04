Commanders vs. Colts live updates: Washington's Marcus Mariota to start again for game in London

The NFL opens its 2026 London Games series with the Commanders taking on the Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Marcus Mariota leads the way for Washington's offense for the second straight week with Jayden Daniels (dislocated left elbow) sidelined.

Both teams are 1-2 and looking to build off upset Week 3 wins. The Colts earned a crucial AFC South win, beating the Texans 19-17 in Indianapolis and ending a nine-game losing streak in the process. Daniel Jones had three turnovers and took four sacks against Houston's excellent defense, but he also threw a touchdown pass to Keenan Allen and led the game-winning drive that resulted in Spencer Shrader's 53-yard field goal. More encouraging, the defense allowed just 223 yards after surrendering 500+ in each of the first two weeks.

The Commanders stunned the Seahawks 33-31, with Mariota throwing three touchdown passes and the defense forcing three turnovers, including a crucial pick-six by Kain Medrano. Jones will look to attack Washington's leaky secondary, while the Commanders will look to get their running game on track against a Colts team that has struggled to defend the run. On the flip side, Washington's defense has been excellent against the run and will need to continue that against Jonathan Taylor, one of the game's very best.

The Colts are 2-1 all-time outside the United States and beat the Falcons 31-25 in Berlin last year behind Taylor's 286 total yards and three touchdowns. The Commanders are 0-2-1 all-time in international games and lost to the Dolphins 16-13 in Madrid last year.

Follow along below throughout the game for news, updates and analysis, and stay tuned after the game for our takeaways as well!

Where to watch Commanders vs. Colts

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Colts -4.5, O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)