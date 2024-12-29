In NFL history, only three quarterbacks have thrown for over 4,500 passing yards, more than 40 passing touchdowns and less than 10 interceptions. Tom Brady did it in 2007 and Aaron Rodgers did it in 2011 and both won the MVP award that year.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on his way to be the third to ever do it, with 4,641 passing yards, 42 touchdowns (both league highs) and just eight interceptions with one game remaining.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen currently has the best odds to be crowned MVP, while Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has the second-best odds, per Caesars Sportsbook, but some think the award should go to Burrow, including a current star linebacker.

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons gave his endorsement for MVP after a wild overtime game between the Bengals and Denver Broncos that kept Cincinnati's playoff hopes alive.

"If Joe Burrow takes this team to the playoffs I don't even think it should be in question who's MVP!! God damm! Best in the world [right now]," Parsons posted on social media.

The Bengals currently sit at 8-8 and in a year where many areas of the team have struggles, the former No. 1 pick has kept the team in the playoff conversation, as a main reason for those eight victories.

On Saturday, Burrow finished with 412 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and no interceptions. The game took nearly 70 minutes of play to decide a winner and a missed 33-yard field goal from Cade York kept the overtime clock running. Not long after the field goal hit the uprights, Burrow led the team into the end zone with a perfectly placed ball to wide receiver Tee Higgins to win the game 30-24.

Saturday's prime time performance put more of a spotlight on just how valuable Burrow is to a team among the bottom in rushing yards and with a struggling defense, who have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns this season (29).

Parsons saw the former Heisman Trophy winner in action live this year, when the Bengals and Cowboys met at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 9. Cincinnati came away with a 27-20 win, with Burrow recording 369 yards, three touchdowns and one interception that day.

This year's MVP race is certainly a close one, with all three aforementioned quarterbacks playing to a level worthy of the award. Burrow has never been named Most Valuable Player and while he may not get his first MVP this year, he may get his second Comeback Player of the Year award, first won in 2021.