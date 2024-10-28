Two children and a grandchild of Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones' family were part of a car accident near Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, before kickoff of Dallas' 30-24 loss on "Sunday Night Football" against the San Francisco 49ers, per the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones was riding in the family's second of two cars to the stadium along with brother Jerry Jones Jr., Dallas' chief sales and marketing officer, and her son Shy Anderson Jr. when their car collided with a rising barricade prior to entering the stadium. Jerry Jones was in a different car when the accident occurred.

Charlotte and Jerry Jr. were both evaluated by team medical personnel, the Cowboys said.

"Charlotte and Jerry Jr. were both evaluated by team medical staff at the stadium and were then able to move on to the visiting owners suite for the game," the team said in a statement.