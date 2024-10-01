Following their Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-2 on the young season. They got their two wins by a combined total of seven points, while each of their two losses has come by double digits. They've been outscored by 19 points and outgained by 222 yards through four games.

The Raiders offense has largely struggled, checking in just 24th in yards and 19th in points to date. The run game has been brutal with the exception of this past Sunday against Cleveland, but the passing game hasn't been much better. And because that pass game is struggling, and because he is one of the best receivers in football, Davante Adams consistently has his name raised in trade speculation.

And according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are increasingly open to dealing Adams and have begun calling teams to gauge interest in his services.

Adams has 18 grabs on 27 targets this season, totaling 209 yards and a touchdown. (He sat out Week 4 with a hamstring injury and is considered week to week.) He's 32 years old and in the final guaranteed season of his contract; his $35.64 million and $36.64 million base salaries for the 2025 and 2026 seasons are totally non-guaranteed. With the Raiders looking like they won't be all that competitive, it makes sense that his name would come up. But that doesn't mean it's easy.

"It gets annoying for sure," Adams said during an appearance on the Up & Adams podcast.

"I'm one of those players people like to talk about one way or the other. So, thank God that he just blessed me with the ability to just focus in on what I need to focus in on and not get sidetracked by any of the outside noise."

There are plenty of teams out there that need receiver help -- including a division rival in the Kansas City Chiefs, who already lost Marquise Brown for the season and could be without Rashee Rice long term as well. Adams' $16.89 million base salary for this season makes him an affordable trade target, and any team that acquires him could redo his deal to give him more guaranteed money but drop the base salaries in future years. Given his abilities, Adams figures to be highly sought-after if the Raiders ever make him available.