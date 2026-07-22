Deebo Samuel landing spots: Raiders, Colts among potential fits for former All-Pro WR

Every year around this time, the NFL sees veterans pick new homes. There are plenty of notable wide receivers still out on the market. Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen are still free agents, as is former Pro Bowler Deebo Samuel.

In his one season with the Washington Commanders, Samuel caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. Those 727 yards receiving led the team, as fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels missed extensive time due to injuries. Maybe Samuel, at 30 years old, is no longer a dynamic threat capable of being named First Team All-Pro, but he's clearly still a weapon that can help any offense.

Samuel recently posted a video on his YouTube page and said that this time has been hard for him. He's still waiting for that right opportunity to pop up -- something he's "more than ready" for.

"I'm going on Year 8 … I still feel like I got a lot, at least like three, four good years left," Samuel said. "It's kind of been tough, not even going to lie to you. All the free agency stuff going on, waking up in the morning, looking at your phone, seeing if your agent hit you and was like, 'This team is interested,' or things along those lines. And it's been kind of like a roller coaster. Been through a lot, not just ball. With me and how I play this game it's just like no matter what I'm going through, no matter what I'm doing, if I'm able to perform, I'm going to go out there and put it on the line for my team."

Where could Samuel sign in the near future? Let's take a look at a few options.

This was a logical landing spot floated by CBS Sports analyst JP Acosta. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most-improved teams on paper. They added Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza to the quarterback room, then Kwity Paye, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Taron Johnson and Treydan Stukes on defense.

Headlined by Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr, receiver may still be an area of weakness. Pairing a veteran slot weapon like Samuel with a veteran signal-caller like Cousins makes sense. As it stands, Brock Bowers is the only offensive weapon that can be relied on in Sin City.

The Indianapolis Colts looked like the best team in football for the first few weeks of the season with the motivated Daniel Jones under center and electric Jonathan Taylor toting the rock. However, this wide receiving group could use some help.

The Colts re-signed Alec Pierce with the largest contract in free-agency history for a wide receiver, but traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As it stands, Pierce, Josh Downs and Ashton Dulin are expected to be the starting wideouts. Downs has played primarily in the slot, but coach Shane Steichen admitted his team would look to play him more on the outside. Could that open the door for a veteran slot player?

This landing spot was recommended by CBS Sports' Mike Renner. Some would claim the Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best wide receiving corps in the NFL with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but apart from those two pass-catchers, it's questionable. Andrei Iosivas is the No. 3, followed by players like Mitchell Tinsley, Charlie Jones and the rookie Colbie Young. Imagine Joe Burrow operating out of 11 personnel with Chase, Higgins and then Samuel running around in the slot.

If the San Francisco 49ers have no interest in bringing Samuel back, maybe he could sign with their chief rival in the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay has Puka Nacua and Davante Adams catching passes from reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, but that didn't stop the Rams from showing interest in A.J. Brown this offseason. Samuel wouldn't serve as a major pillar for one of the best offenses in the NFL, but the perfect versatile playmaker to be sprinkled in on a well-timed reverse or third-and-short.

The Los Angeles Chargers' offense is undergoing a major facelift with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. In his one season as the OC with San Francisco back in 2021, Samuel led the NFL with 18.2 yards per reception while racking up 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns. It was Samuel's best NFL season, and a reunion with McDaniel could make some sense.

The Chargers have Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris as their lead receivers alongside a fantastic tight end room that includes Oronde Gadsden II, David Njoku, and Charlie Kolar, but Samuel would just give McDaniel and Justin Herbert another weapon to utilize.