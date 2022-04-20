The 2022 NFL Draft is just one week away, and fans and players alike are excited to see who their team will take in the first round. There are teams that won't pick on Day 1, however, such as the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins sent their first-round pick, a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick and two future picks to the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade for Tyreek Hill last month, and handed the wide receiver a reported four-year, $120 million extension that averages $30 million per year, with $72.2 million guaranteed. Miami acquired and locked down its star offensive weapon, and the front office doesn't seem to care about what they had to give up for him.

When Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was asked what they will do during Day 1 of the draft, he responded by saying, "We'll just watch Tyreek highlights," per ESPN.

Holding that first-round lottery ticket is always exciting, but the Dolphins have a proven star who has gone over 1,200 receiving yards and caught at least nine touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. A 28-year-old who is a three-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler. A receiver who can dominate in the screen game just as well as he can burn safeties down the field.

This offseason -- without help from the draft -- the Dolphins have acquired two starting wide receivers, two starting offensive linemen including star left tackle Terron Armstead and a new running back in Chase Edmonds. Miami also tabbed offensive wunderkind Mike McDaniel as its new head coach, a leader who has the potential to blend all this talent together and create something special. So yeah, the Dolphins are OK with not having a first-round pick this year.