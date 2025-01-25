Tyreek Hill made waves at the end of the Miami Dolphins season when he essentially alluded to playing his last game with the franchise, saying he's going to "open that door" and that he's "out." Hill did not directly ask for a trade at that moment, nor during his end-of-season meeting with the Dolphins brass, and those comments have since been walked back by his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, previously relaying that Hill is committed to Miami. Now, we're hearing from the receiver himself.

Speaking during a video game stream, Hill addressed his comments and noted that they were merely coming out of frustration with missing the playoffs for the first time in his career.

"What y'all had heard at the end of the season was frustration," Hill said, via ESPN.com. "I've been winning my whole life, bruh. Y'all don't understand, I bust my ass every day -- I deserve to feel like that, I deserve to have some kind of opinion. Y'all just want me to say, 'Oh well, get 'em next year?' Nah, f--- that. We've got to come back, we got to put some pressure on motherf----r. Y'all got to fix this shit, come on. Add some motherf-----g dogs in this b----. I compete, I love to compete, bruh."

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 123 REC 81 REC YDs 959 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

This echoed Rosenhaus' comments from earlier this month, noting that Hill was expressing frustration for missing the playoffs along with dealing with a broken wrist that had been bothering him all season.

Hill just wrapped up his third season with the Dolphins, who acquired the star receiver back in the spring of 2022 in a blockbuster deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 30-year-old is signed through the 2026 season, so as long as things continue to simmer down the further we get away from his end-of-year comments, Hill is under Dolphins control for the foreseeable future.