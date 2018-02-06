Donald Trump: 'Disgraceful' that illegal immigrant killed Colts' Edwin Jackson

Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. USATSI

Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning that it was "disgraceful" that the man who killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver early Sunday morning was in the country illegally. Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, killed the 26-year-old Jackson and his 54-year-old driver, Jeffrey Monroe, on Interstate 70 on Sunday while reportedly driving drunk. Orrego-Savala has been deported twice, according to Indiana state police.

Police also said that Orrego-Savala was at nearly three times the legal blood-alcohol content limit, which is 0.08 percent in Indiana.

Trump's tweet also noted the need for tighter border security to limit illegal immigration.

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Trump went on to offer condolences to Jackson's family, and called him a "wonderful young man."

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Jackson played for the Colts during the course of the 2016 season, but was placed on injured reserve before taking a snap in 2017.