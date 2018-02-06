Donald Trump: 'Disgraceful' that illegal immigrant killed Colts' Edwin Jackson
Jackson, 26, and his Uber driver were both killed in the accident
Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning that it was "disgraceful" that the man who killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver early Sunday morning was in the country illegally. Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, killed the 26-year-old Jackson and his 54-year-old driver, Jeffrey Monroe, on Interstate 70 on Sunday while reportedly driving drunk. Orrego-Savala has been deported twice, according to Indiana state police.
Police also said that Orrego-Savala was at nearly three times the legal blood-alcohol content limit, which is 0.08 percent in Indiana.
Trump's tweet also noted the need for tighter border security to limit illegal immigration.
Trump went on to offer condolences to Jackson's family, and called him a "wonderful young man."
Jackson played for the Colts during the course of the 2016 season, but was placed on injured reserve before taking a snap in 2017.
