PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Carter's dominance was on display against the Baltimore Ravens, as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle finished with eight pressures, a sack, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

Carter was able to accomplish this playing against Lamar Jackson, but his path to the Ravens quarterback could have been a little easier. Several plays that could have been called for holds by the Ravens offensive line were noticeable in Sunday's victory, especially from Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

When asked what the Eagles can do to help Carter get those calls, Fangio was stumped.

"I don't know. You got any ideas?" Fangio said with a smile. "There was one play in particular where he was grossly held and pulled to the ground. And there was no call, so. ... Yes, and I don't know what we can do about it."

The play Fangio mentioned was one in which Carter was thrown to the ground on a Jackson pass attempt with the Eagles up 14-12 early in the fourth quarter, as Carter was brought down by Ravens guard Patrick Mekari. The non-calls were mentioned to Carter, but there's nothing he can do.

"None today," Carter said of the non-calls. "We're on to next week. ... There was a lot of stuff going on, but a lot of players made some plays."

Even with the non-calls, Carter has been dominant over the last couple weeks. He has 20 pressures over the last five games and a pressure rate of 11.4% in that span, impressive numbers for a defensive tackle. Carter has 43 pressures and a pressure rate of 11.3% for the season, constantly being double teamed and not leaving the field.

Carter does have the second-highest percentage of defensive snaps of any player in the NFL.

"He has very good balance. He can be losing early, get his body in a bad position, but he can recover," Fangio said. "He's a damn good player, and he's improving."