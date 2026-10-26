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Eagles vs. Cowboys live updates: Loser could be in big trouble in NFC East 'MNF' clash

Keep up with all the biggest developments as two struggling rivals meet on 'Monday Night Football'

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Welcome to our live coverage of Monday night's showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles. Barring a tie, one of these 2-4 teams is going to snap their current losing streak by night's end. 

The Cowboys come to Philadelphia riding a two-game losing streak. Dallas' defense was a problem during the season's first four weeks, but the offense's recent struggles have been even more alarming. The unit has scored just 29 combined points over the past two games while committing five turnovers. Dak Prescott hasn't been great in recent games, but he hasn't gotten much help from a running game that has eclipsed 100 yards just once this season. 

Dallas has its issues, but they pale in comparison to what's happening with the Eagles, who have lost four straight games. They had a whopping 25 players on this week's injury report and had already ruled out wideouts DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and safety Michael Carter II for tonight's game. Tanner McKee will make his second start of the season tonight, with Jalen Hurts expected to miss the remainder of the season. 

Which team will get off the schnide tonight? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the evening. 

Where to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys live

  • When: Monday, Oct. 26 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field  — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 
  • TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Cowboys -4.5, O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
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