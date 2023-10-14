The Philadelphia Eagles are only one of two teams (along with San Francisco) to have won their first five games of the 2023 regular season, and they look to remain perfect on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets. Philadelphia (5-0) enters off a 23-14 road win over the Los Angeles Rams, while the Jets (2-3) also won on the road, 31-21 at Denver. The Eagles won the most recent meeting between these two teams, a 33-18 final in New Jersey in 2021. The Jets have never beaten the Eagles franchise, with an 0-12 record lifetime against Philadelphia. The Eagles are 3-1-1 against the spread, while New York is 3-2 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Eagles vs. Jets odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5.

Jets vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -6.5

Jets vs. Eagles over/under: 41.5 points

Jets vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -297, Jets +238

Why the Eagles can cover

A week after giving up 31 points to Washington, Philadelphia's defense impressed in slowing down the Rams' high-powered offense, which was bolstered by the return of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The Eagles sacked Matthew Stafford four times, and despite not forcing a turnover, they held Los Angeles to only 249 total yards. Philadelphia's unit should once again find success against the fairly inexperienced Zach Wilson, who has thrown five interceptions and been sacked 14 times this season.

On offense, Jalen Hurts eclipsed 300 yards passing for the second consecutive week, completing 25 of 38 passes for 303 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also added 15 rushing attempts for 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Despite Devonta Smith only catching one pass, Hurts had two receivers eclipse the 100 yard receiving mark. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (6-127-0) and tight end Dallas Goedert (8-117-1) lit up the Rams' secondary. It might be tougher this week against a Jets passing defense which is allowing only 206.4 yards through the air.

Why the Jets can cover

New York pulled out the road victory over Denver last week quite simply because the Broncos had no answer for second year running back Breece Hall. Coming off ACL surgery, the Jets had only given Hall 32 combined carries in the season's first four weeks. However on Sunday, the Jets unleashed their top running back to the tune of 22 carries for 177 yards and a touchdown. He looked explosive and will be crucial to New York's offensive success going forward, especially with a shaky passing attack.

Wilson was efficient for the second straight week, completing 19 of 26 passes for 199 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. The Jets won thanks to kicker Greg Zuerlein kicking five field goals and the team's defense racking up a safety and late fumble return to put the game out of reach. If it is to pull the upset this weekend, another strong effort from New York's defense and special teams is almost a certainty.

