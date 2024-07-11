Change can be hard for anyone, let alone a former first-round pick who is still trying to get his career off the ground. But instead of letting it hinder his growth, Kenny Pickett is embracing the changes associated with being traded from the Steelers to the Eagles ahead of his third NFL season.

"Change is a great thing," Pickett recently told The Philadelphia Inquirer. "I'm going through it right now. I was in Pittsburgh for seven years and now I'm over in Philadelphia. … I think a lot of people probably have some negative views on change, but that's really just your outlook on it. I think if you keep a positive mindset, it'll all work out for the better."

Kenny Pickett PHI • QB • #7 CMP% 62.0 YDs 2070 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.39 View Profile

It certainly helps that Pickett was traded to the Eagles, the team he grew up cheering for while growing up in New Jersey's Ocean Township, which is roughly 90 minutes from Philadelphia. Closer to home and playing for his childhood team, Pickett will get the chance to work and learn from Jalen Hurts, a Pro Bowler each of the past two years who nearly led the Eagles to their second Super Bowl win in 2022.

There's actually been rumblings that Pickett looked better than Hurts during the Eagles' spring practices. That shouldn't be too much of a surprise considering the success Pickett had with the Steelers, albeit sporadically.

As a rookie, Pickett won the last five starts that he was able to complete, including a last-minute, come-from-behind win in Baltimore that featured a game-winning touchdown pass from Pickett to Najee Harris. Pickett and the Steelers were 7-4 last year before he suffered an injury that subsequently ended his season.

Despite having a winning record in Pittsburgh, Pickett drew plenty of criticism from the same fans who cheered for him when he made his NFL debut in Week 4 of the 2022 season. Without fail, Pickett detractors immediately point to Pickett's underwhelming stats to justify their case.

Sure, Pickett didn't have great stats. But was that a reflection of his ability or the situation he was placed in? It would be lazy (and probably inaccurate) to suggest that Pickett isn't at all responsible for his shortcomings in Pittsburgh, but it's fair to assume that Pickett was held back by some of the things that were outside of his control (i.e. having receivers who quit on routes and playing under a seemingly predictable offensive coordinator who was fired during the 2023 season).

But Pickett isn't focused on what happened in Pittsburgh, good or bad. He's instead focused on doing what he can do grow as a player while helping the Eagles reach their potential as a team in 2024.

"The world has enough doubters," Pickett said. "There are plenty of people that are doubting. That's probably the majority of people that are out there in the media, fan bases. But … coaches, family members, if you turn your mind around and try and prove them right and what they believe in you, you'll be in a more positive mindset."