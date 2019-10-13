Falcons reportedly won't make decision on head coach Dan Quinn until bye week

With Jay Gruden the first coach fired this NFL season, the hot seat of coaches turns to Atlanta Falcons boss Dan Quinn. The Falcons, a team that seemed primed to compete for the NFC South title, are off to a disappointing 1-4 start with a defense that ranks 31st in points allowed. For a coach with a defensive background like Quinn, that's not ideal.

While Atlanta's season appears on the brink, Falcons owner Arthur Blank isn't ready to pull the plug on Quinn just yet. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blank "wants to see progress over the next three weeks before the Week 9 bye or changes could come." Basically, Quinn has three weeks to save his job.

Blank does not like to make midseason coaching changes, but Quinn could force his hand if the Falcons don't turn things around. Atlanta plays the Arizona Cardinals (1-3-1) this week before home games against the Los Angeles Rams (3-2) and Seattle Seahawks (4-1), the last two games being a good litmus test where the Falcons stand.

Quinn fired all three of his coordinators before the season, so he's officially the fall guy if things continue to go south. Since the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead inn Super Bowl 51, Atlanta is just 18-19 with one playoff victory, a 2017 NFC Wild Card win over the Rams. The Falcons suffered their first losing season since 2014 last year.

Quinn is 37-32 in five seasons as head coach of the Falcons, going 3-2 in the playoffs. He has one NFC South title and led the Falcons to the NFC Championship in 2016.