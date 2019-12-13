Giants vs. Dolphins odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven computer model

The Miami Dolphins will take on the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York is 2-11 overall and 1-5 at home, while Miami is 3-10 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Giants are on a nine-game losing streak and have not won since Sept. 29. The Dolphins have lost three of their past four games. New York is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Giants vs. Dolphins odds, while the over-under is set at 46.5. Before entering any Dolphins vs. Giants picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 15 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 95-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Giants vs. Dolphins 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Giants pushed their game to overtime last Monday but wound up losing 23-17 to Philadelphia. The Giants were up 17-3 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Eli Manning threw two TD passes to Darius Slayton but the scoring tosses ultimately weren't enough. Manning was 15 of 30 for 203 yards.

Manning was making his first start since Week 2, but could not prevent the Giants from matching a franchise record with the ninth consecutive defeat. The 1976 Giants lost their first nine games. Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) has returned to practice, but his status isn't certain for Sunday.

Meanwhile, Miami lost 22-21 to the New York Jets. The Jets won on a 44-yard field goal as time expired. The Dolphins received all of their points from kicker Jason Sanders, who tied a franchise record with seven field goals. DeVante Parker suffered a concussion in the second quarter of the loss and his status is uncertain for Week 15.

The Giants are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 38 on the season. The Dolphins have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 42 on the season.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Giants? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Dolphins vs. Giants spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks.