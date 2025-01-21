With the Baltimore Ravens out of the playoffs, it sounds like Lamar Jackson is now going to be rooting for Josh Allen to go out and win his first Super Bowl.

After the Ravens' heartbreaking 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jackson and Allen quickly found each other on the field.

Following the game, Jackson was asked what he told Allen and he shared the message that he had for the Bills quarterback.

"Great players recognize greatness," Jackson said, via Sarah Ellison. "And we both recognize each other, but I told him, 'Man, go get something. Go win something. MVP or Super Bowl. Do something.' I want him to be successful."

In the days leading up to the divisional round game, Jackson raised some eyebrows around the league by making it clear that he wasn't really friends with Allen (or any other quarterback for that matter).

"I don't really chill with people in the offseason, especially not other quarterbacks," Jackson said on Jan. 16. "Don't get me wrong, there's no problem, but we're competing against each other. I'm trying to beat you. I'm not trying to be your friend."

Jackson might not be trying to be Allen's friend, but there's definitely a professional respect between the two and Jackson clearly admires the way Allen plays. Allen has never been voted MVP and he's never won the Super Bowl and Jackson is now joining millions of Bills fans who want to see one or both of those things happen in the very near future.

As for Allen, he also shared his side of the conversation during a postgame interview with CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson.

"I just have so much respect and love for him," Allen told Wolfson after the game. "The way he plays the game, he's a true competitor, he's a true football player, one of the greatest to ever step on the football field, so nothing but love."

If Allen is going to win his first Super Bowl, he's going to have to do something he's never done before: Beat the Chiefs in the playoffs. Allen is 0-3 against Patrick Mahomes in the postseason and the Bills will be looking to end that losing streak on Sunday when they travel to Kansas City for an AFC title game showdown with the Chiefs that will be on CBS starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.