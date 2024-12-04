The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed quarterback Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. This comes after Lawrence was carted off of the field during Sunday's Week 13 loss to the Houston Texans after sustaining a hard hit from linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Given Jacksonville's 2-10 record and there being just five games left on the season, it would appear that Lawrence's season could be over. Now that he's on injured reserve, he is required to miss four games, which would leave the season finale against the Colts in Indianapolis as the only contest he'd technically be eligible to play in. That said, the team could view putting him on the shelf for the rest of the year as the more practical approach, even if he would be cleared for that game.

Lawrence took the hit by Al-Shaair while sliding after a 6-yard gain during the second quarter. The Texans linebacker was formally suspended for three games by the NFL for the hit on Lawrence but is currently in the middle of appealing that ban.

If this is the last we see of Lawrence in 2024, his fourth season in the league ends with the former No. 1 overall pick completing 60.6% of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Going forward, backup Mac Jones will be the team's top option at quarterback. Already, Jones, also a 2021 first-round pick, has started two games for Jacksonville this season. In five total appearances, he has completed 62% of his throws for a total of 512 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Jaguars visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon in Week 14.