Jahmyr Gibbs becomes highest-paid running back in history after agreeing on three-year extension, per report

Jahmyr Gibbs' hold-in has come to an emphatic end. Gibbs has become the highest-paid running back in NFL history after he and the Detroit Lions agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million deal that could be worth up to $75.75 million, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The deal also includes $51.5 million guaranteed.

Gibbs' deal comes two days after the Atlanta Falcons and Bijan Robinson agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $75 million, with $51 million guaranteed. Robinson's deal was the highest for a running back in NFL history.

Earlier in the day, fellow running back Jonathan Taylor agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts on a two-year, $44 million extension. Taylor's new deal comes three years after he signed a three-year, $42 million deal that, at the time, was a monumental step for running backs from a monetary standpoint.

Along with Taylor, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was a key player in helping the running back position rebound after it was devalued for a time. Barkley became the first running back to earn at least $20 million annually when he signed a two-year, $41.2 million extension last season after rushing for over 2,000 yards and helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Taylor and Barkley are now flanked by Gibbs and Robinson in the "$20 million" club.

Gibbs' production during his first three seasons more than validates his historic extension. According to CBS Sports Research, his 49 touchdowns during his first three seasons are the most in NFL history. He is first in scrimmage yards (3,768) and first in scrimmage touchdowns (38) in the NFL over the past two seasons.

Gibbs is also the second player in NFL history (with Nick Chubb being the first) to average at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of his first three seasons (with a minimum of 150 touches). His 5.9 yards-per-touch average during his first three seasons is tied for the second-most in NFL history since the 1970 merger.

With a new contract in tow, Gibbs will continue the work of helping the Lions rebound from last year's disappointing season. Detroit finished with a winning record for a fourth straight year, but they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022, when they also finished 9-8.