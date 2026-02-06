Jim Schwartz resigned as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, the team announced. Schwartz became defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season and was under contract through 2026. He had been considered a candidate for the team's vacancy after Cleveland fired Kevin Stefanski, but the position went to Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

"Yesterday, Jim Schwartz submitted his letter of resignation as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns," the Browns said in a statement. "We'd like to thank Jim for his contributions to our organization over the last three seasons. Our search for a new defensive coordinator will begin immediately."

Despite the team's 5-12 record this past season, Schwartz's defense ranked fourth in the NFL in total yards allowed, giving up 283.6 yards per game. The unit recorded 53 sacks, including 23 from NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, a single-season league record. Cleveland also allowed 167.2 passing yards per game, second-best in the AFC.

Schwartz has extensive NFL experience, including a five-year tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won Super Bowl LII as defensive coordinator, and a stint as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013. He later worked with the Tennessee Titans as a senior defensive assistant before joining the Browns.

Reports in January indicated Schwartz was disappointed at being passed over for the head-coaching role. Monken had expressed openness to keeping him as defensive coordinator.

Schwartz's departure could affect other defensive staff members and players. He had been linked to openings with the San Francisco 49ers, who hired former Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris, and the Eagles if Vic Fangio retires.