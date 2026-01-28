Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is "upset" after being passed over in favor of Todd Monken for the team's head-coaching job and doesn't plan on staying with the franchise, according to NFL Network.

Schwartz assumed the lead defensive role in Cleveland ahead of the 2023 season and has provided stability on his side of the football for the Browns. He was one of three finalists for the team's coaching vacancy following the firing of Kevin Stefanski and is currently under contract through the 2026 campaign.

The Browns announced Wednesday the hiring of Monken, who worked as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator each of the past three seasons. Reportedly disappointed after the Browns informed him of their choice, Schwartz has a decision to make on his future in Cleveland, where he hoped to become a head coach again for the first time since 2013 with the Detroit Lions.

Monken reportedly is "open" to keeping Schwartz as his defensive play-caller, but that will be a discussion from both sides.

Cleveland Browns hire ex-Ravens OC Todd Monken as coach Brad Crawford

"It's important for the entire organization to keep Jim Schwartz and he's under contract, but I don't think the Cleveland Browns are going to hold Jim Schwartz hostage, necessarily," CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones said Wednesday. "I would just appeal to anyone's human conditions and sensibilities where if you're up for a job and you believe you deserve the job, and you lose out on the job and they say, 'yeah, but we still want you for the exact same position because we're telling you we believe that's your ceiling' ... Do you want to stay there?

"That's difficult, right? I believe the San Francisco 49ers, needing a defensive coordinator. They have to call Jim Schwartz. Other teams are going to call Jim Schwartz, I'm telling you that, if that haven't already."

Jones said the Browns would "try" to keep Schwartz in the coming days. Schwartz's potential departure could cause a "ripple effect" that would include other defensive staffers and players, per ESPN.

Despite a 5-12 record, Cleveland finished fourth in the NFL in total defense this season, giving up just 283.6 yards per game. That included Myles Garrett's single-season league record 23 sacks as the featured threat within a feared pass rush.

The Browns managed 53 total sacks -- third-highest in the league -- and allowed 167.2 yards passing per game, second-best in the AFC behind the Buffalo Bills. Schwartz's defenses have been routinely put in bad situations in Cleveland by an underperforming offense. After a five-year run with the Philadelphia Eagles that included a Super Bowl title in 2018, Schwartz stepped away due to health issues after the 2020 season. He later latched on with the Tennessee Titans as a senior defensive assistant before landing in Cleveland. Schwartz's unit led the NFL in multiple categories, including total defense and passing defense, during his first campaign in 2023.