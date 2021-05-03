This past weekend, the San Francisco 49ers landed their quarterback of the future when they selected former North Dakota State passer Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If things had played out a bit differently, though, they might have had someone else under center for the foreseeable future -- someone they passed on once upon a time.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Monday that he called up his former assistant coach, Matt LaFleur (who is now the head coach of the Packers), to talk about LaFleur's current quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Rumors of Rodgers' apparent unhappiness in Green Bay broke wide on Thursday, and Shanahan decided that he had to look into it.

"The exact truth is I don't want to wake up the next day on Friday and see Aaron Rodgers -- one of the best quarterbacks in this league -- traded without doing any due diligence on it," Shanahan said during a radio appearance. "So, I just called Matt [LaFleur] and asked him if there was anything to it. And Matt told me I'd be wasting my time if we had [49ers general manager John] Lynch call. And so Lynch did not call anyone the next day."

Here's the full video, courtesy of the Rich Eisen Show:

Doing your due diligence on every possible option makes sense. The worst that can happen is you get turned down, as was apparently the case here. The 49ers will now move forward with Lance under center, while the Packers continue to deal with the fallout of Rodgers' rift with the team's front office.