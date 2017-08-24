LOOK: Kevin Hart hangs on for dear life while riding blocking sled at Rams practice

One of the biggest upsides to being located in Los Angeles is that sometimes, a celebrity will show up at your practice.

During their first season in L.A. back in 2016, the Rams hosted several celebrities, including Britney Spears. This time around, they're not only hosting celebrities -- apparently, they're also letting them participate in practice.

Comedian Kevin Hart was on hand for Thursday's practice session, and instead of just sitting on the sideline, Hart decided to put some pads on and practice with the team, and let's just say that he has no future in football.

As you can see, fielding a punt definitely isn't Hart's strong suit.

Since he couldn't handle playing special teams, the Rams decided to give the 5-foot-4 actor an easier job: He served as a weight for the blocking sled.

No one can mess that up.

"I ain't never let go of nothing in my life, coach!" -@KevinHart4real 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AuJj3OpdJH — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 24, 2017

I'm guessing that feels like kind of like riding an electric bull, except more painful.

Besides practice, Hart also took part in the team's morning meetings.

Anyway, if Hart's goal was to be so bad at football that he actually amused everyone on the Rams' roster, then it looks like that worked.

"It was funny," Rams running back Todd Gurley said of Hart's visit, via ESPN.com. "If I ever see him talking stuff on Twitter about a football player -- he can't even catch a punt."

It's a good thing that Hart didn't bring his co-star from "Jumanji", The Rock, because he might have actually injured someone during practice.