Mike Evans will be back in 2026. Whether it's with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or not remains to be seen. The longtime star wide receiver plans to play next season and will explore his options in free agency, according to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin.

Evans, 32, had an injury-derailed 2025. He played in just eight games, missing time early in the year with a hamstring injury, and shortly after returning from that, he suffered a concussion and broken collarbone. Overall, he finished with 30 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

That meant Evans' streak of 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons came to an end; it was the longest streak ever to begin a career, and it tied Jerry Rice for the longest streak in NFL history.

At his best, Evans remains a strong deep threat; in his first game back from the broken collarbone, Evans exploded for six catches for 132 yards. Plus, at 6-foot-5 and 231 pounds, Evans has the size and strength to win contested catches and dominate in the red zone. From 2014-24, Evans had an NFL-best 105 receiving touchdowns, and that included 13 in 2023 and 11 in 2024.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Evans is set to hit free agency this offseason. Though he has spent his entire career with Tampa Bay and is one of the franchise's most iconic players, he could have plenty of suitors on the open market.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell ranked Evans as the No. 17 free agent in this class. The free agency negotiating period begins March 9.