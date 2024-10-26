The NFL is gearing up for a jam-packed Week 8 slate. Before they do, however, the league office is taking care of some business from Week 7 and handing out a litany of fines. In all, the NFL has fined 23 players for infractions from the previous week, which includes San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.

The league has fined Williams $11,817 for unnecessary roughness after he was ejected for punching Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook. Williams could be seen punching Cook on the left side of the helmet after Cook struck him while he was on the ground. Cook himself was fined $8,442.64 for his part in the ordeal.

Along with Cook and Williams, two others were fined in from that game: 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was fined $11,817, and Chiefs wide receiver Skyy More was fined $9,356.83 for unnecessary roughness.

Here's a look at the other fines that were handed down by the NFL:

Baker Mayfield fined for facemask penalty

The Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,255 for a facemask penalty called on him during Tampa Bay's Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Mayfield could be seen grabbing the facemask of Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith in the third quarter last week.

Meanwhile, four other Buccaneers were fined in the losing effort: linebacker K.J. Britt was fined $6,231 for roughing the passer for a hit on Lamar Jackson, and defensive Earnest Brown IV was fined $5,472 for unnecessary roughness (use of helmet), while safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. were fined $11,817 each for low blocks.

Roquan Smith fined for hip-drop tackle on Chris Godwin

As CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones previously reported, the NFL has determined that the play where Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury came via an illegal hip-drop tackle from Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. Upon review, the league has fined Smith $16,883 for the infraction.

On top of Smith receiving a fine, Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike was fined $16,883 for a roughing the passer penalty (blow to the head or neck area) in the first quarter of Monday's victory.

Jets LB Quincy Williams fined $45,020 for helmet hit

The biggest fine coming out of Week 7 went to Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, who was fined $45,020 for use of helmet unnecessary roughness penalty in the third quarter last Sunday night.

Jets defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III was also fined $4,435 for roughing the passer in the second quarter.

The Buffalo Bills defensive back was fined $16,883 for unnecessary roughness when he led with the crown of his helmet on a hit to Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard in the second quarter of last Sunday's win.

Alec Ingold was fined $17,445 for a low block unnecessary roughness penalty in the first quarter of the Dolphins loss vs. Indy. Meanwhile, Kader Kohou was fined twice for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) for an infraction in the first quarter ($5,528) and third quarter ($5,527.78).

Two Broncos fined in win vs. Saints

A couple of Denver Broncos players were fined in the team's Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints. Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach was fined $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture), while cornerback Levi Wallace was fined $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle.

Other fines