The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. Now that teams have claims on players they've selected throughout the three-day spectacle in Las Vegas, they'll now head to the negotiating table to hammer out their rookie contracts. 

Of course, these negotiations are unlike those from over a decade ago when Sam Bradford was inking a $78 million deal with $50 million guaranteed after being the first overall pick. Now, thanks to a new CBA, rookie contracts are a lot more tied to the player's slotted draft position and there really isn't too much to be negotiated. That said, it is notable when the two sides do come to terms on what is a fully guaranteed deal for nearly all first-rounders. 

The first domino to fall among the top picks in this year's class came in Green Bay, where the Packers were able to ink one of their two first-rounders in Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt

Below, you'll find our tracker that includes each first-round pick and whether or not they've put pen to paper on their rookie contract. If they have, you'll also find the terms of their first professional contract in the NFL.

First-round contract tracker

PickPlayer (Position)TeamRookie contract

1

Travon Walker (EDGE)

Jaguars

4 years, $37.37 million fully guaranteed ($24.3 million signing bonus)

2

Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE)

Lions

4 years, $35.71 million fully guaranteed ($23.15 million signing bonus)

3

Derek Stingley Jr. (CB)

Texans

4 years, $34.6 million fully guaranteed ($22.385 million signing bonus)

4

Sauce Gardner (CB)

Jets

4 years, $38.7 million fully guaranteed ($25.3 million signing bonus)

5

Kayvon Thibodeaux (EDGE)

Giants

4 years, $31.3 million fully guaranteed

6

Ikem Ekwonu (OT)

Panthers

4 years, $27.57 million fully guaranteed ($17.23 million signing bonus)

7

Evan Neal (OT)

Giants

4 years, $21.6 million fully guaranteed

8

Drake London (WR)

Falcons

4 years, $21.534 million fully guaranteed ($12.841 million signing bonus)

9

Charles Cross (OT)

Seahawks

Unsigned

10

Garrett Wilson (WR)

Jets

Unsigned

11

Chris Olave (WR)

Saints

4 years, $19,271,874 fully guaranteed

12

Jameson Williams (WR)

Lions

4 years, $17.5 million fully guaranteed

13

Jordan Davis (DT)

Eagles

4 years, $17 million fully guaranteed ($9.55 million signing bonus)

14

Kyle Hamilton (S)

Ravens

Unsigned

15

Kenyon Green (OL)

Texans

4 years, $15.9 million fully guaranteed ($8.7 million signing bonus)

16

Jahan Dotson (WR)

Commanders

Unsigned

17

Zion Johnson (OL)

Chargers

Unsigned

18

Treylon Burks (WR)

Titans

4 years, $14,369,590 fully guaranteed

19

Trevor Penning (OT)

Saints

4 years, $14.143 million fully guaranteed ($7.466 million signing bonus)

20

Kenny Pickett (QB)

Steelers

Unsigned

21

Trent McDuffie (CB)

Chiefs

4 years, $13.992 million fully guaranteed ($7.356 million signing bonus)

22

Quay Walker (LB)

Packers

4 years, $13,841,637 fully guaranteed ($7,246,645 signing bonus)

23

Kaiir Elam (CB)

Bills

4 years (terms not disclosed)

24

Tyler Smith (OL)

Cowboys

4 years, $13.38 million fully guaranteed 

25

Tyler Linderbaum (C)

Ravens

Unsigned

26

Jermaine Johnson II (EDGE)

Jets

4 years, $13.08 million fully guaranteed 

27

Devin Lloyd (LB)

Jaguars

4 years, $12.9 million fully guaranteed ($6.5 million signing bonus)

28

Devonte Wyatt (DT)

Packers

4 years, $12.86 million fully guaranteed ($6.533 million signing bonus)

29

Cole Strange (OL)

Patriots

Unsigned

30

George Karlaftis (EDGE)

Chiefs

4 years, 411.9 million fully guaranteed ($5.8 million signing bonus)

31

Daxton Hill (S)

Bengals

Unsigned

32Lewis Cine (S)Vikings4 years, $11,494,155 fully guaranteed