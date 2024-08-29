russell-wilson-g.jpg
The preseason is in the rearview mirror and we've just about reached our destination: the 2024 NFL regular season. One of the storylines throughout the summer is various position battles that occur at training camps and bleed into the preseason. This year, there were a handful of quarterback battles that were of particular interest, specifically in Minnesota, Denver, Washington, Pittsburgh and New England. 

For the Vikings, first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy's ascent over Sam Darnold was stalled due to a knee injury that has erased his rookie season. Meanwhile, Denver's Bo Nix and Washington's Jayden Daniels made relatively quick work to secure their Week 1 starting jobs as rooms. There were compelling battles for both the Steelers and Patriots that just recently came to a head. Pittsburgh decided to roll with Russell Wilson over Justin Fields, and New England gave the nod to veteran Jacoby Brissett instead of No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye

With those decisions set in stone, we now know every starting quarterback that'll be under center in Week 1. Below, you can find a quick rundown of each team and who they have as their starter to begin the 2024 campaign. 

TeamStarting QBWeek 1 opponent

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray

at Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins

vs. Pittsburgh

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson

at Kansas City

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen

vs. Arizona

Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young

at New Orleans

Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams

vs. Tennessee

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

vs. New England

Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson

vs. Dallas

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott

at Cleveland

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix

at Seattle

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff

vs. Los Angeles (Rams)

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love

at Philadelphia (in Sao Paulo)

Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud

at Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson

vs. Houston

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence

at Miami

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes

vs. Baltimore

Las Vegas Raiders

Gardner Minshew

at Los Angeles (Chargers)

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert

vs. Las Vegas

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford

at Detroit

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa

vs. Jacksonville

Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold

at New York (Giants)

New England Patriots

Jacoby Brissett

at Cincinnati

New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr

vs. Carolina

New York Giants

Daniel Jones

vs. Minnesota

New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers

at San Francisco

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts

vs. Green Bay (in Sao Paulo)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson

at Atlanta

San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy

vs. New York (Jets)

Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith

vs. Denver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield

vs. Washington

Tennessee Titans

Will Levis

at Chicago

Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels

at Tampa Bay