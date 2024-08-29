The preseason is in the rearview mirror and we've just about reached our destination: the 2024 NFL regular season. One of the storylines throughout the summer is various position battles that occur at training camps and bleed into the preseason. This year, there were a handful of quarterback battles that were of particular interest, specifically in Minnesota, Denver, Washington, Pittsburgh and New England.

For the Vikings, first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy's ascent over Sam Darnold was stalled due to a knee injury that has erased his rookie season. Meanwhile, Denver's Bo Nix and Washington's Jayden Daniels made relatively quick work to secure their Week 1 starting jobs as rooms. There were compelling battles for both the Steelers and Patriots that just recently came to a head. Pittsburgh decided to roll with Russell Wilson over Justin Fields, and New England gave the nod to veteran Jacoby Brissett instead of No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye.

With those decisions set in stone, we now know every starting quarterback that'll be under center in Week 1. Below, you can find a quick rundown of each team and who they have as their starter to begin the 2024 campaign.