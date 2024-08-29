The preseason is in the rearview mirror and we've just about reached our destination: the 2024 NFL regular season. One of the storylines throughout the summer is various position battles that occur at training camps and bleed into the preseason. This year, there were a handful of quarterback battles that were of particular interest, specifically in Minnesota, Denver, Washington, Pittsburgh and New England.
For the Vikings, first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy's ascent over Sam Darnold was stalled due to a knee injury that has erased his rookie season. Meanwhile, Denver's Bo Nix and Washington's Jayden Daniels made relatively quick work to secure their Week 1 starting jobs as rooms. There were compelling battles for both the Steelers and Patriots that just recently came to a head. Pittsburgh decided to roll with Russell Wilson over Justin Fields, and New England gave the nod to veteran Jacoby Brissett instead of No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye.
With those decisions set in stone, we now know every starting quarterback that'll be under center in Week 1. Below, you can find a quick rundown of each team and who they have as their starter to begin the 2024 campaign.
|Team
|Starting QB
|Week 1 opponent
at Buffalo
vs. Pittsburgh
at Kansas City
vs. Arizona
at New Orleans
vs. Tennessee
vs. New England
vs. Dallas
at Cleveland
Bo Nix
at Seattle
vs. Los Angeles (Rams)
at Philadelphia (in Sao Paulo)
at Indianapolis
vs. Houston
at Miami
vs. Baltimore
at Los Angeles (Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers
vs. Las Vegas
Los Angeles Rams
at Detroit
vs. Jacksonville
Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold
at New York (Giants)
New England Patriots
Jacoby Brissett
at Cincinnati
vs. Carolina
New York Giants
vs. Minnesota
at San Francisco
vs. Green Bay (in Sao Paulo)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson
at Atlanta
vs. New York (Jets)
vs. Denver
vs. Washington
at Chicago
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
at Tampa Bay