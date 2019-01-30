NFL odds, picks for 2019 Super Bowl: Advanced computer model going over in Patriots vs. Rams

The NFL odds for the 2019 Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots have already been on the move after bookmakers opened the Super Bowl spread as a pick'em 10 days ago. The latest Patriots vs. Rams odds have New England as a 2.5-favorite at most outlets, while the total sits at 56.5 following an initial offering as high as 59. Both teams were able to advance as underdogs in the Conference Championship Round thanks to their stingy defenses. The Patriots held Patrick Mahomes and the most explosive offense in the NFL to zero first half points, while the Rams gave up just 10 to a potent Saints offense in the last three quarters. Now, these two teams meet for the second time in the Super Bowl and the stakes couldn't be higher. Before you lock in any NFL picks of your own, you'll want to see the 2019 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the Super Bowl on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-3 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every snap of the final game of the 2019 NFL playoffs and the results are in. One of the predictions the model is making for Super Bowl LIII: the Over hits as the Patriots and Rams square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The model is well aware that Super Bowl 53 marks the Patriots' third straight appearance in the big game, and fourth in the last five years. In their last three Super Bowl trips, Tom Brady and company have averaged over 31 points per game. That bodes well for New England, which has also gone over the total in seven of its last eight playoff games, including both this season.

The Patriots have reached the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta thanks to their superior blocking up front and the emergence of rookie running back Sony Michel. The first year back out of Georgia has racked up 242 yards and five touchdowns in his first two postseason games. And the SportsLine Projection Model is calling for another productive day from Michel, saying he'll have 16 carries for 77 yards against the Rams' defense, which gave up 5.1 per carry in the regular season.

The model is also calling for both quarterbacks to take advantage of the playing conditions inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In fact, the model is projecting Brady and Jared Goff to exceed 300 passing yards as the two teams combine for over 850 yards of total offense. That offensive efficiency leads to the over (56.5) hitting more than 50 percent of the time.

The model also has locked in a must-see against-the-spread pick for the 2019 Super Bowl. The simulations say one side of the spread cashes more than 50 percent of the time, so you should see it before locking in any 2019 Super Bowl picks of your own.

So which team should you back in Super Bowl LIII? And which side of the Patriots vs. Rams spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 2019 Super Bowl spread you should jump on, all from the model that outperformed 98 percent of experts the past two seasons.

Super Bowl 53 (Atlanta): New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2.5, 56.5)