NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 14: Advanced computer model makes best predictions

Week 14 is officially here, and two games feature double-digit NFL spreads. The Vikings are favored by 13 over the Lions at home, while the Packers are also giving the Redskins 13 points according to the latest Week 14 NFL odds. The Vikings are 0-2 on the season against the spread when favored by double-digits, while it's the first time the Packers have laid more than 10.

Looking elsewhere at this week's NFL odds, the Patriots are favored by a field goal over the Chiefs in a critical AFC matchup. Both teams are 7-5 against the spread, but the Chiefs have covered three of their last four games, while the Patriots covered just one of four games last month. So who should you back? All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

Week 14 NFL picks to target

One of the model's strongest Week 14 NFL predictions is that the Titans cover as three-point road favorites over the Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum. Tennessee is coming off a 31-17 win as a one-point favorite over the Colts last week and has now won and covered three straight games.

However, the Titans are still a game behind the Texans in the AFC South and trail the Steelers for the No. 6 seed in the NFL playoff picture. Running back Derrick Henry is once again hitting his late-season stride and has the Titans' offense clicking. Henry has rushed for 496 yards and five touchdowns the last three games and the Titans are averaging 36 points during that span.

The model predicts that Henry turns in another strong performance with 87 rushing yards and a score, while Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill also has a strong game with 243 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tennessee's defense limits Oakland to 19 points as the Titans cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (47.5) hits well over 60 percent of the time.

Week 14 NFL odds

