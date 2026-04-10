The Steelers are definitely going to be the most popular team in the NFL Draft this year, and that's mainly because the event is being held in Pittsburgh. Even if the draft wasn't in their home city, though, the Steelers would still be a team to watch because they have the most picks of any team heading into the draft.

Between now and the start of the draft, there could be a trade or two that changes the total pick count for a team, but as of April 10, the Steelers have the most picks with 12, while the Seahawks have the fewest with just four.

Not only do the Steelers have 12 picks, but they also have five of the first 100, so this is one team that is definitely set up for success this year.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the pick count for each team heading into the draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers (12 picks)

With the draft in Pittsburgh, the Steelers could steal the show this year. If Aaron Rodgers decides to retire, QB will be a big need, but if he returns, look for Pittsburgh to add some offensive line help and possibly a receiver with their first five picks.

Round 1: 21st

Round 2: 53rd

Round 3: 76th (from Cowboys)

Round 3: 85th

Round 3: 99th (Compensatory selection)

Round 4: 121st

Round 4: 135th (Compensatory selection)

Round 5: 161st

Round 6: 216th (Compensatory selection)

Round 7: 224th (via Saints through Patriots)

Round 7: 230th (via Colts)

Round 7: 237th

Miami Dolphins (11 picks)

The Dolphins decided to pull off an organizational reset this year, and this was definitely the year to do it. With 11 picks, including two in the first round, the Dolphins will have a chance to completely restock their roster. With Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill both gone, the Dolphins will definitely need to add help at receiver.

Round 1: 11th overall

Round 1: 30th (via Broncos)

Round 2: 43rd

Round 3: 75th

Round 3: 87th (via Eagles)

Round 3: 90th (via Texans)

Round 3: 94th (via Broncos)

Round 4: 130th (via Broncos)

Round 5: 151th

Round 7: 227th

Round 7: 238th (via Chargers through Titans and Jets)

Jacksonville Jaguars (11 picks)

The Jaguars don't have a first-round pick, but with 11 picks this year, they certainly have enough ammo to make a trade into the first round if that's the route they want to go. If they stay put, look for them to add at least one linebacker early in the draft to make up for the loss of Devin Lloyd.

Round 2: 56th overall

Round 3: 81th (via Lions)

Round 3: 88th

Round 3: 100th (via Lions -- Special compensatory selection)

Round 4: 124th

Round 5: 164th

Round 5: 166th (via 49ers through Eagles)

Round 6: 203rd (via Eagles through Texans and Eagles)

Round 7: 233rd (via Lions)

Round 7: 240th

Round 7: 245th (via Rams through Texans)

New England Patriots (11 picks)

With 11 picks, the reigning AFC champions will have a chance to fill most of the holes on their roster so they can make another run at the Super Bowl. The Patriots could still use some pass-rushing help, so it won't be shocking if they grab an EDGE rusher early in the draft.

Round 1: 31st overall

Round 2: 63rd

Round 3: 95th

Round 4: 125th (via Bears through Chiefs)

Round 4: 131rd

Round 5: 171th

Round 6: 191th (via Chiefs)

Round 6: 198th (via Vikings through Texans, Vikings and 49ers)

Round 6: 202nd (via Steelers)

Round 6: 212th

Round 7: 247th

Baltimore Ravens (11 picks)

The Ravens almost gave up their first-round pick to get Maxx Crosby, but instead, they backed out of the trade, which means they get to make their first pick at 14th overall. This is a team that could use some help on the offensive line, so look for them to use an early pick there. It also wouldn't be surprising if they grab a receiver early.

Round 1: 14th overall

Round 2: 45th

Round 3: 80th

Round 4: 115th

Round 5: 154th

Round 5: 162nd (via Chargers)

Round 5: 173rd (Compensatory selection)

Round 5: 174th (Compensatory selection)

Round 6: 211th (via Broncos through Jets, Vikings and Eagles)

Round 7: 250th (Compensatory selection)

Round 7: 253rd (Compensatory selection)

Las Vegas Raiders (10 picks)

This is the Fernando Mendoza draft. After taking him with the first overall pick, look for the Raiders to bring in some support with their other selections. That could mean taking a receiver or an offensive lineman with their five picks between Rounds 2 and 4.

Round 1: First overall

Round 2: 36th

Round 3: 67th

Round 4: 102nd

Round 4: 117th (via Vikings through Jaguars)

Round 4: 134th (Compensatory selection)

Round 5: 175th (Compensatory selection)

Round 6: 185th

Round 6: 208th (via Bills through Jets)

Round 7: 219th

Kansas City Chiefs (9 picks)

After missing the playoffs last year for the first time with Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs need to reload, and they have the ammunition to do that thanks to the Trent McDuffie trade. Mahomes could use a new weapon or two, so I'd expect the Chiefs to focus on that or on defense (cornerback or EDGE) with their first three picks.

Round 1: Ninth overall

Round 1: 29th (via Rams)

Round 2: 40th

Round 3: 74th

Round 4: 109th

Round 5: 148th

Round 5: 169th (via Rams)

Round 5: 176th (Compensatory selection)

Round 6: 210th (via Rams)

Cleveland Browns (9 picks)

With two first-round picks, this is a huge draft for the Browns, a team that has needs all over the board, from receiver to offensive line to cornerback to pass-rushing.

Round 1: Sixth overall

Round 1: 24th (via Jaguars)

Round 2: 39th

Round 3: 70th

Round 4: 107th

Round 5: 146th

Round 5: 149th (via Bengals)

Round 6: 206th (via Bears)

Round 7: 248th (via Seahawks)

Philadelphia Eagles (9 picks)

This is a classic Howie Roseman draft: The Eagles have nine picks, but only two of those picks were originally theirs -- the fewest of any team in the draft. Philadelphia's seven other picks were either acquired through a trade or awarded through the NFL's compensatory process. Speaking of classic Roseman: Don't be surprised if the Eagles end up making a trade or two in the draft.

Round 1: 23rd overall

Round 2: 54th

Round 3: 68 (via Jets)

Round 3: 98 (Compensatory selection)

Round 4: 114 (via Falcons)

Round 4: 137 (Compensatory selection)

Round 5: 153 (via Falcons)

Round 5: 178 (Compensatory selection)

Round 6: 197 (via Falcons)

New York Jets (9 picks)

If any team has a chance to dominate the draft, it's the Jets. New York has four of the top 44 picks, including two in the first round. The Jets will almost certainly use their first pick on a pass rusher, and after that, they have plenty of other needs. It also wouldn't be surprising if they take a QB at some point in the draft.

Round 1: Second overall

Round 1: 16th (via Colts)

Round 2: 33rd

Round 2: 44th (via Cowboys)

Round 4: 103rd

Round 4: 140th (Compensatory selection)

Round 5: 179th (Compensatory selection)

Round 7: 228th (via Cowboys through Bills and Raiders)

Round 7: 242nd (via Bills through Browns)

Detroit Lions (9 picks)

The Lions have only two picks in the first 115, so they're going to have to be smart. This is a team that needs some help at tackle, so that feels like a position they'll likely fill with one of their first two picks.

Round 1: 17th overall

Round 2: 50th

Round 4: 118th

Round 4: 128th (via Texans)

Round 5: 157th

Round 5: 181st (Compensatory selection)

Round 6: 205th (via Jaguars)

Round 6: 213th (via Seahawks through Jaguars)

Round 7: 222nd (via Browns)

Tennessee Titans (9 picks)

It's been a busy offseason for the Titans, and with nine picks, they can continue the process of reshaping their roster. The Titans have a big need at running back, and one of the biggest questions of the draft is whether they'll be willing to use the fourth overall pick on Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.

Round 1: Fourth overall

Round 2: 35th

Round 3: 66th

Round 4: 101st

Round 5: 142nd (via Jets through Ravens)

Round 5: 144th

Round 6: 184th

Round 6: 194th (via Ravens through Jets)

Round 7: 225th (via Chiefs through Cowboys)

Minnesota Vikings (9 picks)

With four picks in the top 100, the Vikings will probably need to look to restock their defense. They dumped defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave after just one season, so they will likely need to beef up the trenches on the defensive line.

Round 1: 18th overall

Round 2: 49th

Round 3: 82nd

Round 3: 97th (Compensatory selection)

Round 5: 163rd (via Eagles)

Round 6: 196th (via Colts)

Round 7: 234th

Round 7: 235th (via Panthers)

Round 7: 244th (via Texans)

Cincinnati Bengals (8 picks)

If there's one thing that feels like a lock in this draft, it's that the Bengals will use their first pick on a defensive player. From linebacker to cornerback to pass rusher to safety, Cincinnati definitely needs to beef up its roster on that side of the ball.

Round 1: 10th

Round 2: 41st

Round 3: 72nd

Round 4: 110th

Round 6: 189th

Round 6: 199th (via Lions through Browns)

Round 7: 221st (via Giants through Cowboys)

Round 7: 226th

Dallas Cowboys (8 picks)

The Cowboys will certainly be a team to watch on the opening night of the draft, and that's because they have two first-round picks. Dallas has plenty of needs on defense, so they could certainly end up using both picks on that side of the ball.

Round 1: 12th

Round 1: 20th (via Packers)

Round 3: 92nd (via 49ers)

Round 4: 112th

Round 5: 152nd

Round 5: 177th (Compensatory selection)

Round 5: 180th (Compensatory selection)

Round 7: 218th (via Titans)

New Orleans Saints (8 picks)

The Saints quietly showed some serious improvement down the stretch last year, and if they want to improve on that, they'll need to come up big in the draft. At eighth overall, they could look to bring in a new weapon for Tyler Shough, or they could focus on the defensive side of the ball. The Saints also have an interesting trade chip in Alvin Kamara, so it will be interesting to see if they end up making a splashy trade on draft night.

Round 1: Eighth overall

Round 2: 42nd

Round 3: 73rd

Round 4: 132nd (via Seahawks)

Round 4: 136th (Compensatory selection)

Round 5: 150th

Round 5: 172nd (via Seahawks)

Round 6: 190th

Houston Texans (8 picks)

The Texans always seem to be looking to improve their offensive line, so don't be surprised if Houston goes that route early with one of its top 70 picks. This is a team that will also probably add some front-seven help on defense, with needs at linebacker and on the defensive line.

Round 1: 28th overall

Round 2: 38th (via Commanders)

Round 2: 59th

Round 3: 69th (via Giants)

Round 4: 106th (via Commanders)

Round 5: 141st (via Raiders through Browns)

Round 5: 167th

Round 7: 243rd (via 49ers)

Buffalo Bills (7 picks)

The Bills better make the most of their first-round pick because they won't be on the clock again until 91st overall. With just one pick through the first 90 selections, Buffalo is tied with the Broncos for the fewest picks of any team through the first 90.

Round 1: 26th overall

Round 3: 91st

Round 4: 126th

Round 5: 165th (via Bears)

Round 5: 168th

Round 6: 182nd (via Jets through Browns, Jaguars and Raiders)

Round 7: 220th (via Jets)

Chicago Bears (7 picks)

The Bears were one of the most surprising teams of the 2025 season, and they have a chance to seriously improve their roster in the draft with three picks in the first two rounds. This is a team that needs help in the trenches, so look for them to use two of those three picks on the defensive line and possibly a pass rusher.

Round 1: 25th overall

Round 2: 57th

Round 2: 60th (via Bills)

Round 3: 89th

Round 4: 129th (via Rams)

Round 7: 239th (via Eagles through Jaguars and Browns)

Round 7: 241st

Denver Broncos (7 picks)

Broncos general manager George Paton is going to have his work cut out for him in this draft. If the Broncos are going to find quality players, Paton will have to do that almost exclusively outside the top 100. Denver doesn't have a first-round pick and won't be on the clock for the first time until 62nd overall, which is its only pick in the top 100.

Round 2: 62nd overall

Round 4: 108th (via Saints)

Round 4: 111th (via Dolphins)

Round 5: 170th

Round 7: 246th

Round 7: 256th (Compensatory selection)

Round 7: 257th (Compensatory selection)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7 picks)

The Buccaneers are one of two teams going into the draft with only their seven original picks: They didn't acquire any new picks through trades, and they weren't awarded any compensatory picks. Basically, the Bucs are bucking the trend of trading picks -- at least for 2026.

Round 1: 15

Round 2: 46

Round 3: 77

Round 4: 116

Round 5: 155

Round 6: 195

Round 7: 229

Arizona Cardinals (7 picks)

We just mentioned that the Bucs are one of two teams going into the draft with only their seven original picks. The Cardinals are the other team on that list. Arizona has needs at several key positions, including offensive tackle, EDGE rusher and possibly quarterback.

Round 1: Third overall

Round 2: 34th

Round 3: 65th

Round 4: 104th

Round 5: 143rd

Round 6: 183rd

Round 7: 217th

Indianapolis Colts (7 picks)

Unless they make a trade, the Colts will not be participating on the first day of the draft. Indy's first pick won't come until 47th overall, and when that happens, they have several holes to start filling on the defensive side of the ball. Adding an EDGE rusher and a linebacker will likely be at the top of Indy's priority list.

Round 2: 47th overall

Round 3: 78th

Round 4: 113th

Round 5: 156th

Round 6: 214th (via Steelers -- Compensatory selection)

Round 7: 249th (Compensatory selection)

Round 7: 254th (Compensatory selection)

New York Giants (7 picks)

In John Harbaugh's first draft with the Giants, he's going to have his hands full. If Dexter Lawrence ends up getting traded, the Giants will likely need to replace him, and even if he stays, they should look to strengthen the trenches on both sides of the ball. The Giants could also stand to add some depth in the secondary.

Round 1: Fifth overall

Round 2: 37th

Round 4: 105th

Round 5: 145th

Round 6: 186th

Round 6: 192nd (via Dolphins)

Round 6: 193rd (via Cowboys)

Carolina Panthers (7 picks)

The Panthers dominated free agency by adding several key players, and now they'll look to carry that momentum into the draft. Carolina has quite a few needs it can fill at 19th overall (TE, CB, DL, WR), so it will have a lot of options when it goes on the clock.

Round 1: 19th overall

Round 2: 51st

Round 3: 83rd

Round 4: 119th

Round 5: 158th (via Vikings)

Round 5: 159th

Round 6: 200th

Green Bay Packers (7 picks)

The Packers sent their first-round pick to the Cowboys in the Micah Parsons trade, so they won't make their first selection until Day 2 of the draft. From offensive line to defensive line to cornerback, Green Bay has needs all over the roster and might even want to add an EDGE rusher, with Parsons coming back from a brutal knee injury this year.

Round 2: 52nd overall

Round 3: 84th

Round 4: 120th

Round 5: 160th

Round 6: 201st

Round 7: 236th

Round 7: 255th (Compensatory selection)

Los Angeles Rams (7 picks)

The team that invented the "F them picks" philosophy actually has a pretty solid load of picks to use this year. Knowing the Rams, they could end up trading the 13th overall pick, but if they hold on to it, it will be interesting to see what they do. An offensive lineman or a receiver could make sense.

Round 1: 13th overall (via Falcons)

Round 2: 61st

Round 3: 93rd

Round 6: 207th (via Texans through Rams and Titans)

Round 7: 232nd (via Ravens)

Round 7: 251th (Compensatory selection)

Round 7: 252nd (Compensatory selection)

Washington Commanders (6 picks)

When it comes to the Commanders, this draft should be focused on one of two things: adding weapons for Jayden Daniels or adding a strong pass rusher on the defensive side of the ball.

Round 1: Seventh overall

Round 3: 71st

Round 5: 147th

Round 6: 187th

Round 6: 209th (via 49ers)

Round 7: 223rd

San Francisco 49ers (6 picks)

If the 49ers don't make any trades in the draft this year, that means general manager John Lynch will be able to call it quits after just four rounds because San Francisco doesn't have any picks in the fifth, sixth or seventh. The 49ers are the only team that doesn't have a single pick in at least one of the final three rounds.

Round 1: 27th overall

Round 2: 58th

Round 4: 127th

Round 4: 133rd (Compensatory selection)

Round 4: 138th (Compensatory selection)

Round 4: 139th (Compensatory selection)

Los Angeles Chargers (5 picks)

If you watched the Chargers last season, then you already know they need help on the offensive line so Justin Herbert isn't running for his life all the time. This team could also stand to add a player or two on the defensive front, including at least one defensive lineman and one pass rusher.

Round 1: 22nd

Round 2: 55th

Round 3: 86th

Round 4: 123rd

Round 6: 204th

Atlanta Falcons (5 picks)

The Falcons traded their first-round pick to the Rams during the 2025 draft in what was one of the most questionable moves of last year's draft. Atlanta needs to bring in at least one receiving weapon and could stand to add an offensive tackle, but other than that, this feels like a team that will use most of its picks on defense.

Round 2: 48th

Round 3: 79th

Round 4: 122nd (via Eagles)

Round 6: 215th (via Eagles -- Compensatory Selection)

Round 7: 231st

Seattle Seahawks (4 picks)

The Seahawks have the fewest picks in the draft, but no one will be feeling sorry for them, and that's mainly because they're coming off a Super Bowl-winning season. Even though they have only four picks, look for them to spend at least one on a running back.

Round 1: 32nd overall

Round 2: 64th

Round 3: 96th

Round 6: 188th (via Browns)

One thing to remember here is that not every pick is created equally. The Browns and the Vikings both have nine picks, but you'd much rather have Cleveland's collection. Seven of Cleveland's nine picks will come in the first five rounds, including two first-rounders. On the other hand, three of Minnesota's nine picks will come in the seventh round.

To account for that, we ranked the value of each team's draft picks, and you can check out our full ranking here. The Jets are at the top of the list thanks to the fact that they have two first-rounders AND two second-rounders.