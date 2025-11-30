Another Sunday, another full slate of NFL action nearly in the books. And Week 13 has already produced lots of drama.

That's not even accounting for the New York Jets upsetting the Atlanta Falcons or the San Francisco 49ers cruising past Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns, who managed just eight points on the day.

Which players, coaches and teams were the biggest winners and losers of Sunday's games? Here goes:

Winner: Bryce Young

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 63.4 YDs 2337 TD 18 INT 9 YD/Att 6.44 View Profile

This guy is ridiculous. As soon as everyone comes around to the fact he just might not be cut out for the NFL stage, the former No. 1 overall pick showcases elite composure on a slew of late-game fourth downs to guide a stunning upset. The Rams should've cruised past his Panthers on Sunday. Instead, Young's three scoring passes brought Carolina to 7-6 in a tightly contested NFC South.

Loser: Shane Steichen

Steichen was a Coach of the Year favorite earlier this year, breathing new life into Daniel Jones while enjoying an MVP-level breakout by Jonathan Taylor. After starting 7-1, however, his Colts have now dropped three of their last four, surrendering a clear AFC South lead to the mercurial Jaguars. Jones, meanwhile, is operating on a bad leg, and the defense's new prize, Sauce Gardner, is also hurt.

C.J. Stroud was back under center for Houston against Indianapolis, but at this point, it hardly matters who's throwing passes for the Texans, because this group is propelled by Ryans' defense. While the unit surprisingly managed just one sack of Daniel Jones, it bottled up Colts star Jonathan Taylor to seal a low-scoring affair, securing the Texans' sixth win of the last eight weeks.

Loser: Raheem Morris

Morris isn't exactly calling the shots with a full deck, with Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London sidelined on offense. But the Falcons had little business letting Tyrod Taylor lead a come-from-behind victory for the Jets. Atlanta clearly outgained and out-possessed its competition, only to drop to 4-8 on the year thanks to a walk-off field goal. Nothing's come up right for this regime.

Winner: 49ers

On the same day the NFC West-leading Rams dropped a stunner to the Panthers, San Francisco enjoyed one of its most decisive wins of the year, with Brock Purdy keeping his head high against the Myles Garrett-led Browns defense and Robert Saleh's own "D" bottling up Cleveland's attack. Despite lacking full health for much of the year, Kyle Shanahan's squad won't stop fighting.