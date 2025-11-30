The Indianapolis Colts saw their big trade deadline acquisition Sauce Gardner leave with a calf injury on the first drive of the game for the Houston Texans that caused him to be ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Gardner needed help off the field to the medical tent and then tried to hobble back to the locker room on his own, but eventually required assistance. Gardner returned to the sidelines in street clothes and a walking boot as the second quarter began after the Colts ruled him out for the game with a calf injury.

The Colts traded two first round picks to the Jets to acquire Gardner at the trade deadline, as they tried to bolster their defense for a deep playoff run after a red-hot start to the season for their offense. Since the deadline, the Colts are 1-1 (going to OT in both games) and came into Sunday with a one-game lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars and two-game lead over the Texans in the AFC South.

There is obvious concern after seeing Gardner leave with a calf injury, get ruled out quickly and end up on the sideline in a walking boot. Colts coach Shane Steichen will address the situation after the game for more details.