After a wild, high-scoring Week 1, the NFL is moving into Week 2, full steam ahead. Unfortunately for some teams, the league takes no breaks for bad breaks, literally and figuratively. Several teams already face significant injuries.

The Falcons are still dealing with major issues at quarterback, and the Vikings are already down their Week 1 starter, too. Top targets for several AFC teams are in doubt as we head into the weekend, too. Below are the final injury reports of the week for every team playing on Sunday -- plus the latest updates from the "Monday Night Football" teams (the Rams host the Giants) -- and analysis for every report.

Bengals at Texans

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow (back), DT B.J. Hill (Achilles) QUESTIONABLE

QB Joe Burrow (back), DT B.J. Hill (Achilles) QUESTIONABLE Texans: WR Nico Collins (hamstring), G Ed Ingram (groin), EDGE Jadeveon Clowney (knee), LB Jake Hummel (groin) OUT

On Wednesday, Burrow said, "That's ridiculous," when asked about not facing the Texans, and Friday, coach Zac Taylor indicated his franchise quarterback would be good to go. Nonetheless, he is officially questionable against a talented Houston defense looking to bounce back from a poor Week 1.

The Texans, meanwhile, will be without their top target in Collins, who hurt his hamstring in practice this week. He's had hamstring issues previously, too. Remember, Jayden Higgins (ACL) is out for the year, so Houston is hurting at pass catcher. They'll also be down Ingram, a starter on the offensive line.

Panthers at Falcons

Panthers: DT Bobby Brown III (back) OUT; OLB Patrick Jones II (back) QUESTIONABLE

DT Bobby Brown III (back) OUT; OLB Patrick Jones II (back) QUESTIONABLE Falcons: QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee), CB Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles) OUT; QB Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) DOUBTFUL; G Chris Lindstrom (concussion), CB A.J. Terrell (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

The Panthers being without Bobby Brown III leaves them thin along the interior defensive line behind standout Derrick Brown. Second-round rookie Lee Hunter impressed in Week 1 and should be in line for more time as Carolina's defense looks to bounce back after allowing 59 points last week. In good news for the offense, WR Jalen Coker (ankle) practiced fully on Friday and is not on the final injury report.

It's a much longer list for the Falcons, who will again start Cooper Rush, with Penix Jr. still returning from last season's ACL surgery and Tagovailoa doubtful with an oblique injury sustained ahead of last week's game. Lindstrom and Terrell both practiced fully Friday, a good sign for their availability.

Browns at Buccaneers

Browns: G Teven Jenkins (back) OUT; CB Tyson Campbell (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

G Teven Jenkins (back) OUT; CB Tyson Campbell (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Buccaneers: S Miles Killebrew (concussion), WR Jalen McMIllan (knee), CB Jacob Parrish (back) QUESTIONABLE

The Browns are without Jenkins for the second straight week. Campbell popped up on the injury report Thursday, when he did not practice, but he was back out there Friday. Todd Monken thought Campbell "moved around well."

The Buccaneers have listed three players as questionable after they all practiced fully on Friday: safety Miles Killebrew (concussion), wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) and cornerback Jacob Parrish (back). Otherwise, Tampa Bay enters Week 2 relatively healthy.

Packers at Jets

Packers: DT Warren Brinson (calf) OUT; DT Javon Hargrave (knee/concussion) DOUBTFUL; OL Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), G Aaron Banks (knee), EDGE Lukas Van Ness (concussion), CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

DT Warren Brinson (calf) OUT; DT Javon Hargrave (knee/concussion) DOUBTFUL; OL Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), G Aaron Banks (knee), EDGE Lukas Van Ness (concussion), CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Jets: WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin), RB Kene Nwangwu (back), EDGE Joseph Ossai (foot) OUT; EDGE Will McDonald IV (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

The Packers have several issues, mostly in the trenches. An already-struggling offensive line is being tested by knee ailments to Bako-Bewele and Banks. Both practiced in a limited fashion all week, just like they did in Week 1. Bako-Bewele started in Week 1 despite this status, while Banks was inactive. On the other hand, Hargrave's doubt hurts the interior defensive line. Van Ness' status will be crucial for the Packers to generate pressure.

New York is also dealing with several injuries, including to Fitzpatrick -- a significant blow to the secondary. Ossai will miss his second straight game. McDonald is expected to play, per Aaron Glenn. Also, second-round pick D'Angelo Ponds is expected to make his NFL debut.

Vikings at Bears

Vikings: QB Kyler Murray (concussion), WR Jauan Jennings (personal) OUT; T Brian O'Neill (knee) QUESTIONABLE

QB Kyler Murray (concussion), WR Jauan Jennings (personal) OUT; T Brian O'Neill (knee) QUESTIONABLE Bears: None

Minnesota will turn to Carson Wentz with Murray out. Murray suffered his concussion just a few plays into his Vikings debut, though Wentz entered and threw three touchdown passes to rally the Vikings to a win over the Packers. O'Neill's status is worth monitoring. He went from a limited participant on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday.

Chicago had a clean injury report.

Saints at Ravens

Saints: LS Zach Wood (calf) OUT; LB Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder) DOUBTFUL; WR Chris Olave (hamstring), EDGE Chase Young, DT Christen Miller (toe) QUESTIONABLE

LS Zach Wood (calf) OUT; LB Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder) DOUBTFUL; WR Chris Olave (hamstring), EDGE Chase Young, DT Christen Miller (toe) QUESTIONABLE Ravens: LB Teddye Buchanan (knee), DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), CB T.J. Tampa (knee) OUT; WR Zay Flowers (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; OLB Trey Hendrickson, T Ronnie Stanley (toe) G John Simpson (groin) QUESTIONABLE

New Orleans will carry some injury concerns into Week 2 as it looks to avoid an 0-2 start. Olave and Young were limited participants on Friday.

Still, their issues pale in comparison to Baltimore's. Flowers had 150 yards and a touchdown in less than one half last week before exiting; the hamstring has bothered him for a bit, going back to training camp. Stanley and Simpson constitute two starting offensive linemen, while Hendrickson is the top pass rusher. All three were limited on Friday, their first practice of the week. Buchanan and Madubuike still aren't quite back from season-ending injuries from last year.

Eagles at Titans

Eagles: EDGE Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) OUT; S Andrew Mukuba (knee) QUESTIONABLE

EDGE Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) OUT; S Andrew Mukuba (knee) QUESTIONABLE Titans: CB Cordale Flott (quad), LB Cedric Gray (concussion), LB James Williams (elbow) QUESTIONABLE

Greenard will miss his second straight game, a tough blow to the Eagles' pass rush. Elsewhere on Philadelphia's defensive line, Jalen Carter (wrist) was limited Friday but does not carry an injury designation. The Titans, meanwhile, saw Flott not practice on Friday after practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. Gray has been a full practice participant all week.

Steelers at Patriots

Steelers: CB Joey Porter Jr. (not injury related -- conditioning/back) OUT; T Troy Fautanu (ankle), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) QUESTIONABLE

CB Joey Porter Jr. (not injury related -- conditioning/back) OUT; T Troy Fautanu (ankle), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) QUESTIONABLE Patriots: T Dametrious Crownover (knee) OUT; OL Ben Brown (knee), CB Carlton Davis III (neck), LB Dre'Mont Jones (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Porter's situation continues to be a sticky one, as the nature of his "injury" suggests, and now he'll officially miss his second game in a row. Fautanu logged a full practice Friday, whereas Pittman did not practice Thursday or Friday.

The biggest injury concern for New England is Davis, who has not practiced this week. New England is pretty thin at cornerback behind Davis, Christian Gonzalez and nickel back Marcus Jones. A.J. Brown (ankle) is also out, though he's not listed because he's on IR.

Raiders at Chargers

Raiders: CB Darien Porter (foot) OUT; TE Brock Bowers (knee) DOUBTFUL; QB Aidan O'Connell (personal reason) QUESTIONABLE

CB Darien Porter (foot) OUT; TE Brock Bowers (knee) DOUBTFUL; QB Aidan O'Connell (personal reason) QUESTIONABLE Chargers: WR Ladd McConkey (rib), CB Deane Leonard (abdomen) QUESTIONABLE

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said Bowers will test out his knee ahead of Sunday's game before a decision is made, but for now, the 2024 All-Pro is considered doubtful. Michael Mayer would again be in line for a busy day if Bowers can't play. Backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell is questionable after not practicing on Thursday and Friday because of a personal reason.

Chargers No. 1 wide receiver Ladd McConkey is questionable after practicing in a limited fashion for the first time this week on Friday. Cornerback Deane Leonard (abdomen) is questionable after practicing as a limited participant all week.

Jaguars at Broncos

Jaguars: None

None Broncos: WR Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) OUT; RB RJ Harvey (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Jacksonville had a clean injury report.

Denver ruled out wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) after he didn't practice all week. Running back RJ Harvery (hamstring) is questionable after not practicing on Wednesday and then practicing on a limited basis on both Thursday and Friday.

Dolphins at 49ers

Dolphins: DE Chop Robinson (concussion), LB Ronnie Harrison (hamstring) OUT; LS Tucker Addington (shoulder)

DE Chop Robinson (concussion), LB Ronnie Harrison (hamstring) OUT; LS Tucker Addington (shoulder) 49ers: WR De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) OUT; K Eddie Pineiro (illness) QUESTIONABLE

Amid a tough start to the season, the Dolphins got some more bad news in the form of Robinson suffering a concussion in Wednesday's practice. The promising young pass rusher will not play Sunday. Inside linebacker Ronnie Harrison (hamstring) is also out after not practicing all week. Long snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder) is the only player questionable after being limited in practice all week.

San Francisco rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) underwent surgery and will be out for at least a couple months. Meanwhile, kicker Eddie Pineiro (illness) and running back Kaelon Black (groin) are questionable. Pineiro hasn't practiced all week, while Black was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Seahawks at Cardinals

Seahawks: QB Sam Darnold (glute) OUT; G Anthony Bradford (knee), S Nick Emmanwori (ankle, hip) QUESTIONABLE

QB Sam Darnold (glute) OUT; G Anthony Bradford (knee), S Nick Emmanwori (ankle, hip) QUESTIONABLE Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams (Achilles) OUT; G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), G Isaiah Adams (knee), DT Roy Lopez (groin), CB Max Melton (ankle), S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ribs), DT Andrew Billings (knee)

Seattle ruled out starting quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) for Week 2 after he didn't practice all week, which means backup Drew Lock will start against the Cardinals. Guard Anthony Bradford is questionable after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday before not practicing on Friday. Safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle, hip) is getting closer to potentially making his 2026 season debut. He was a limited practice participant all week.

Much of the Cardinals defense is questionable this week after their Week 1 win at the Los Angeles Chargers. Arizona ruled out cornerback Garrett Williams (Achilles) despite him practicing as a limited participant all week. Guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) is questionable after not practicing on Wednesday but then practicing on both Thursday and Friday.

Commanders at Cowboys

Commanders: TE Chig Okonkwo (hamstring), LB Frankie Luvu (groin) OUT; DT Javon Kinlaw (back) QUESTIONABLE

TE Chig Okonkwo (hamstring), LB Frankie Luvu (groin) OUT; DT Javon Kinlaw (back) QUESTIONABLE Cowboys: S Malik Hooker (forearm fracture), LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) OUT

Washington will be without two key pieces in this NFC East matchup. Both Okonkwo and Luvu got hurt in Week 1 against the Eagles. The Commanders don't have a tight end who can match Okonkwo's speed and YAC abilities, but they could use more three-wide receiver looks.

The Cowboys hope both Hooker and Overshown can return from their respective injuries after missing just one or two games. Hooker underwent surgery for his forearm this week while Overshown remains on the mend. Overshown was the green dot, middle linebacker for Dallas in Week 1, but it will be third-round rookie Jaoshawn Barham with that responsibility in Week 2.

Colts at Chiefs

Chiefs: T Josh Simmons (back), DB Chamarri Conner (knee) OUT; CB Mansoor Delane (shoulder), DT Chris Jones (calf) QUESTIONABLE

T Josh Simmons (back), DB Chamarri Conner (knee) OUT; CB Mansoor Delane (shoulder), DT Chris Jones (calf) QUESTIONABLE Colts: WR Ashton Dulin (ankle) OUT; RB D.J. Giddens (knee) questionable.

The Chiefs again will be without Patrick Mahomes' blindside protector as Simmons misses another game with his back ailment. Delane impressed with an interception in his brief NFL debut, and with Conner also out, the Chiefs' defensive back depth could be tested should Delane be unable to play. The Colts' injury report is pretty clean.

Giants at Rams (Monday)

The New York Giants placed cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) on injured reserve on Friday. Cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) didn't practice on Friday after being a limited participant on Thursday. Offensive guard Francis Mauigoa (shoulder), left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle), cornerback Greg Newsome II (rib) and inside linebacker Micah McFadden have all practiced in a limited fashion on both Thursday and Friday.

Los Angeles wide receiver Davante Adams practiced fully on Friday after returning from a veteran rest day. Wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) popped up on the injury on Friday after not practicing. Safety Kamren Kitchens (hamstring) didn't practice on both Thursday and Friday. Safety Kam Curl (ankle), linebacker Omar Speights (hip) and linebacker Nate Landman (shoulder) all were limited on both Thursday and Friday.