We are now officially one-third of the way through the 2022 NFL regular season. Can you believe it? Team bye weeks began last week, and it's a good thing too, because injuries are beginning to mount for all 32 clubs.

With the amount of injuries, sometimes it's hard to keep up. We at CBSSports.com are here for you, providing all the injury information you could possibly crave. Below, we will break down the midweek injury reports, and the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (-2)

The Saints will once again be without Thomas, Landry, Peat and Lattimore after none of them were able to hit the practice field this week. The big question for New Orleans is who'll start under center at quarterback. Jameis Winston was limited all week in practice with back and ankle injuries, but does not carry a designation heading into Week 7. Head coach Dennis Allen declined to officially name a starter.

Conner was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, but the team is still holding out some hope that he'll suit up after officially listing him as questionable. Kingsbury said that Conner will be a game-time decision. As for Prater, we'll likely know his status if Rodrigo Blankenship is called up from the practice squad or not.

The Buccaneers were without Cameron Brate (neck), Akiem Hicks (foot), Julio Jones (knee), Shaq Mason (ankle), and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) at practice Wednesday. Carlton Davis III (hip) and Logan Hall (abdomen, groin) were limited.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Wednesday that P.J. Walker will again start at quarterback in place of the injured Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. As for the injury report, cornerback C.J. Henderson (concussion), cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle), Mayfield (ankle), and center Pat Elflein (hip) did not practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring) were limited participants.

Aaron Rodgers headlined the list of Packers who did not practice Wednesday. The quarterback was sidelined with a right thumb injury, which caused him to miss practice time earlier this season but has yet to impact his game status. Randall Cobb (ankle), Jake Hanson (biceps), and Christian Watson (hamstring) also did not practice. David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) were limited.

Head coach Ron Rivera already announced that Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback for the Commanders. Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger last week and is set to miss time. Naturally, he was listed as a DNP on Wednesday along with John Bates (hamstring), Dyami Brown (groin), William Jackson III (back), Logan Thomas (calf), and Jonathan Williams (knee).

Cornerback Cordale Flott (calf), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), defensive back Jason Pinnock (ankle) wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad) did not practice for the Giants on Wednesday. Running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (groin), pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf), and left tackle Andrew Thomas (elbow) were limited participants.

Wideout Jamal Agnew (knee) and corner Shaquill Griffin (back) were held out of Wednesday's session. Folorunso Fatukasi (quad), Davon Hamilton (foot), Marvin Jones (hamstring) and Foye Oluokun (calf) were limited.

Indianapolis had five players sidelined for the opening practice of the week, but only two were missing due to injury -- Keke Coutee (concussion) and Kwity Paye (ankle). Kylen Granson (neck), Shaquille Leonard (concussion, nose, back), and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) were limited.

Tennessee was missing linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Joe Jones (knee) from practice Wednesday. Fullback Tory Carter (neck) and guard Nate Davis (foot) were limited. Bud Dupree (hip) was a full participant.

A.J. Terrell was limited in practice Wednesday after suffering a thigh injury in Week 6, but he seemed confident that it won't impact his status for this matchup against Cincinnati. Mykal Walker (groin), Ta'Quon Graham (knee), and Adetokunbo Ogundeji (shoulder) were also limited. Dee Alford (hamstring) and Jared Bernhardt (groin) did not participate.

La'el Collins was given a rest day, but three other Bengals were sidelined Wednesday due to injury: Jeffrey Gunter (knee), Josh Tupou (calf), and Logan Wilson (shoulder). Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Tee Higgins (ankle), Hayden Hurst (groin) and Markus Bailey (shoulder) were limited.

Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) headlined a long list of Browns players who were missing from practice. Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), Jack Conklin (ankle), Tony Fields II (illness), Joe Haeg (concussion), Wyatt Teller (calf), and Denzel Ward (concussion) were all sidelined Wednesday. Joel Bitonio and Amari Cooper were given rest days.

Baltimore welcomed back Rashod Bateman and Justin Houston to practice Wednesday on a limited basis. Bateman had not practiced since suffering a sprained foot on Oct. 2 against the Bills. As for Houston, this is the first time he's been on the practice field in three weeks since suffering a groin injury against New England. However, the Ravens did have a number of heavy hitters missing from the session, including Mark Andrews (knee) and J.K. Dobbins (knee). Lamar Jackson was limited with a hip injury.

Despite having a bye week to rest up, Detroit still had eight players listed as DNPs on Wednesday: Chris Board (knee), DJ Chark (ankle), Taylor Decker (personal), Charles Harris (groin), Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), Matt Nelson (calf), Bobby Price (knee), and Josh Reynolds (knee). The good news for the Lions is that they had Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) as a full participant and D'Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) was limited.

Dak Prescott has been medically cleared and was a full participant in practice Wednesday, so it seems likely he'll make his return against the Lions in Week 7. Wideout CeeDee Lamb was the only player who had his practiced participation derailed due to injury, as he was limited with what the team lists as a hip ailment.

Jermaine Johnson II (ankle) was the lone player missing from Jets practice Wednesday. Duane Brown (shoulder), Ashtyn Davis (hamstring), Braxton Berrios (back) and Quincy Williams (ankle) were limited.

The Broncos held a walkthrough Wednesday, so their report is an estimation. That said, Essang Bassey (hamstring), Josey Jewell (knee), D.J. Jones (ankle), and Quinn Meinerz (foot) were listed as non-participants. Russell Wilson was limited with a hamstring injury. He headlined a limited group of Tyrie Cleveland (shoulder), Damarri Mathis (knee), Caden Sterns (hip), Billy Turner (knee), and K'Waun Williams (wrist, elbow).

Houston had three players missing from practice due to injury: Maliek Collins (knee), Jerry Hughes (knee), and Chris Moore (hip). Veteran wideout Brandin Cooks was given a rest day. Nico Collins (Achilles, wrist), Austin Deculus (ankle), and Brevin Jordan (ankle) were limited.

Darren Waller was sidelined from practice as the Raiders come out of their Week 6 bye due to a hamstring injury. Jayon Brown (hamstring), Mack Hollins (heel) and Foster Moreau (knee) were all limited.

Joe Thuney (ankle), Rashad Fenton (hamstring), and Michael Danna (calf) were listed as non-participants Wednesday. Bryan Cook (concussion) was limited.

Kenny Pickett was a full participant in practice Wednesday. He still needs to clear concussion protocol to be able to play, but this is certainly a positive step in that direction. Steven Sims (hamstring) and Larry Ogunjobi (knee) were the lone players held out from the session. Cam Sutton (hamstring), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), and Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) headlined the group of limited participants.

The Dolphins were without Terron Armstead (toe), Keion Crossen (knee), Emmanuel Ogbah (back), and Christian Wilkins (hand) at practice to begin the week. As for their quarterback situation, Tua Tagovailoa wasn't even listed on the opening report, signaling that he'll be back in Week 7.